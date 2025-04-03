The Rose of Versailles Anime Film Arrives on Netflix: Release Date & More to Know
Netflix has announced that The Rose of Versailles anime film will be available for streaming worldwide starting April 30, 2025. The highly anticipated adaptation of Riyoko Ikeda’s classic historical romance manga originally premiered in Japan on January 31.
The streaming platform has also released an English-subtitled trailer and confirmed that an English dub will be produced, making the film accessible to a wider global audience.
Cast and Staff
The anime film is directed by Ai Yoshimura (Kabukicho Sherlock), with a screenplay by Tomoko Konparu (Tonari no Yokai-san). The music is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan Final Season), while MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, handles animation production.
The voice cast features:
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Oscar François de Jarjayes
- Aya Hirano as Marie Antoinette
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier
- Kazuki Kato as Hans Axel von Fersen
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alain de Soissons
- Takuya Eguchi as Florian de Gerodelle
- Miyu Irino as Bernard Chatelet
- Fukushi Ochiai as Louis XVI
- Banjo Ginga as General Jarjayes
- Mayumi Tanaka as Maron Glacé Mont Blanc
- Hitomi Kuroki as the Narrator
Plot
The story of the movie revolves around the late 18th century. So, The Rose of Versailles follows Oscar François de Jarjayes, a noblewoman raised as a man to serve in the French military. As commander of the Royal Guard, she witnesses the luxurious yet turbulent life at the Palace of Versailles, where political tensions mount ahead of the French Revolution. Her story intertwines with that of Marie Antoinette and the common people fighting for change, leading to dramatic events that shape history.
The original manga, serialized in Margaret magazine from 1972 to 1973, is considered a shojo classic. It has inspired multiple adaptations, including a 1979-1980 anime series, a 1990 anime film, and a live-action movie. With Netflix handling the global release, this new adaptation is expected to introduce the timeless story to a new generation.
