Box Office: Sunny Deol reveals the reason behind why his films before Gadar 2 failed to do well

Sunny Deol’s upcoming movie Jaat marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen in his popular mass action avatar nearly 2 years post Gadar 2. It is a Pan-India action film featuring popular names like Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jagapati Babu as the antagonists, helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni.

The superstar Sunny Deol is currently in the phase of promotions for his upcoming movie Jaat during which he was hosted by critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta for an interview. During this interview, Sunny Deol faced lots of interesting questions about his upcoming movie Jaat and several of his movies from the past.

Sunny Deol’s Past Failures at the Box Office before Gadar 2 Released

During this interview with Komal Nahta, the host asked the guest Sunny Deol about his phase before Gadar 2 when a lot of his films did not do too well while the actor did a lot less movies than usual and did he face any insecurity during that phase.

To this question, Deol replied, “As for my journey, I keep joking around that my career shut down after Gadar and Gadar 2 resumed my career again.” The actor added, “I have always been very passionate about my films and my work. My priority is always the film’s story and the rest of the characters rather than just mine.”

Advertisement

How Sunny Deol Made His Blockbuster Comeback

The actor also explained how somewhere in between, he had taken himself for granted and stepped into several things at once like direction, production, etc. “To fulfill those additional responsibilities, he got lost somewhere. I was also not getting the directors and the stories which could match my sensibilities but I tried going different ways and never gave up.”, the actor explained.

Sunny Deol was also asked whether he had ever thought he would make such a huge comeback to which he replied, “When I made a film with my son, I decided that this is the end of it and I want to be an actor again. Later, I fortunately got Gadar 2.”

More About Jaat

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni, featuring a huge cast of Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu and several others. The film is set to release on 10 April 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sunny Deol speaks on expectations from Jaat and its possible opening in theatres