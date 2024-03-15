Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 is set to be the penultimate episode of the season, focusing on the main characters' connections with each other, their families, and friends. The release date for the episode has been announced, so keep reading for more details on Episode 11!

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 release date and where to watch

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 will be available on Monday, March 18, 2024, and will air in Japan on TV Tokyo on March 19, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. JST. After the broadcast, it will be available on Crunchyroll with subtitles in English. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on your individual time zones.

Expected plot in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11

Given the events of Episode 10, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 is likely to explore Minami and Tsubasa's evolving relationship further, focusing on how their roles as class president and vice president influence their dynamic. We will likely see more of Minami's teasing and Tsubasa's reassurance.

Additionally, there could be developments in Sayuri's character arc as she continues to grapple with her feelings of inadequacy within their friend group. The episode may also touch upon the significance of the upcoming Golden Week plans and their impact on the characters' dynamics.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 recap

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 covered Chapters 25 to 27 of the manga and was titled Time Flies Super Fast. Spring arrives in Hokkaido, but Minami feels unusually down. While walking to school with Tsubasa, Minami reveals her fear of not being in the same class as Tsubasa in the second year. To their surprise, they discover they are both in Class 2-4 along with their friends, Sayuri and Takayumi.

During class, Tsubasa is elected class president, and Minami is chosen as vice president. Later that night, Sayuri and Tsubasa spend time together playing a game. Sayuri opens up about feeling inadequate compared to their friend group, but Tsubasa reassures her and offers words of encouragement.

The following day, after classes, Minami and Tsubasa work as classroom representatives. Minami begins teasing Tsubasa more than usual, prompting Tsubasa to question her behavior. However, Minami insists she isn't teasing and surprises Tsubasa by asking her to keep a day open for Golden Week next month, specifically for her.

