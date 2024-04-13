I Was Reincarnated as The 7th Prince Anime English Dub Release Date Revealed; Cast Updates And More to Know

On 12th April, Friday, Crunchyroll announced that the platform will soon be streaming the English dubbed version of the new anime I Was Reincarnated as The 7th Prince, which is based on a light novel series named I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru. The subbed version of the anime also started streaming on Crunchyroll from 1st April onwards, right after its initial Japanese release.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime English dub release date, cast, and more

The first episode of the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime’s English dubbed version is set to stream on Crunchyroll on 15th April, Monday. The English cast of the anime includes Meg McClain as Lloyd, Sara Ragsdale as Grim, Jim Foronda as Demon Grim, Morgan Berry as Sylpha, Travis Mullenix as Pre-Lloyd, and Zac Loera will be taking up an additional voice role.

The voice director for the English dub version of the anime is Lee George and it will be produced by Zach Bolton. Clayton Browning is in charge of adaptation with Rickey Watkins as the mixer and Ian Emerson as the engineer. If you do not want to wait for the dubbed version to drop, then the subbed version of the released episodes are already available on Crunchyroll for you to watch.

More details to know about the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime

The I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime started to air on BS NTV and TV Tokyo on 1st April, Monday. The show is being produced by Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab, with Jin Tamamura as its director. Naoki Tazuka is handling the series composition while Sei Nishikiori is the character designer. R.O.N is in charge of the music composition of the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the anime as, “The study of magic requires aptitude, effort, and the right bloodline. One sorcerer loved magic, despite lacking the bloodline and aptitude for it, and died wishing he’d spent more time studying in life. He reawakens as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, with all his previous memories intact. Blessed with a strong magical bloodline, he uses his gifts to master the study of magic."

