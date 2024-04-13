Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Part 2: Rom-Com Glitz Continue In New Outing; All We Know So Far

The newest anime iteration of the famous romcom manga Urusei Yatsura by Rumiko Takahashi began back in 2022. Part of a massive anime revival, the new anime kicked off the first part of its second season in January of 2024 and will continue with its second season during the Spring 2024 anime schedule.

The final opening and ending themes of the anime were announced

As the anime is gearing up for the last part of its run which will be titled Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum, its final opening and ending credit songs were just released.

The creditless versions of the opening and ending themes were released by the FujiTV YouTube channel to celebrate the upcoming anime. Both of the theme songs are from MAISONdes and other featured artists. The opening song of the last cour of Urusei Yatsura is By My Darling (feat. Maria MIki & NITO) while the ending theme of the same is You make me feel spring (feat. AYUNi D & NITO).

Other details about the upcoming cour of Urusei Yatsura

The new and revived Urusei Yatsura anime began airing in 2022. All the available episodes of the anime can now be streamed on HIDIVE. The upcoming last part of the anime will also be airing on the same starting from 11th April. The trailer of the anime showed us the various crises the alien girl Lum will be having in the upcoming episodes.

The director of the series is Hideya Takahashi with Yasuhiro Kimura as David Productions is producing the anime. Naoyuki Asano will be doing the character designs for the show and the composition of the series will be written by Yuko Kakihara. The previous runs of the anime became quite popular amongst fans who loved the episodic nature of this off-beat romcom anime. The last season will show us more of Lum and Ataru Moroboshi and all of their friends. We can also expect to see romance bloom between Lum and Ataru.

ALSO READ: Spring 2024 Anime Lineup ft. Black Butler, KonoSuba, Kaiju No. 8, & More