I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Lloyd has mastered Qi techniques and gained enchantment abilities, further powering up the already overpowered protagonist. With his adorable demon Grim in tow, Lloyd is now set to go on a monster hunt with his brother Albert, but who knows what dangers await them?

Find out what happens next in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4, and keep reading to discover the release date, streaming details, expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4: Release date and streaming details

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release on Monday, April 22, at around 2 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7 am PT for most viewers worldwide.

Please note that the exact release times may vary due to time zone differences. In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X, while international fans can watch it on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after its Japanese airing.

Expected plot in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4 will be titled Headed Out For A Monster Hunt and will likely follow the events of Lloyd’s excursion with Albert. The two will be accompanied by the maid Sylpha alongside Albert’s knights. They will face a variety of monsters and will likely marvel at Lloyd’s enchanted swords.

The adventurer Tao from the previous episode will also be making a reappearance in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4, and as seen in the preview, will likely butt heads with Sylpha. Whether or not Lloyd’s identity as Robert has been exposed is yet to be seen, however it is unlikely as Grim’s existence would then be exposed to Sylpha.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 recap

Titled Like Qi Techniques And Enchantment Magic, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince, Episode 3 continued where the previous episode left off, as Tao and Lloyd faced the appearance of a Lich. As the Lich appeared before them, Lloyd questioned the nature of this monstrous creature while Tao, visibly nervous, attempted to protect him. She managed to push Lloyd away to safety, prompting him to wonder about her actions and unsuccessfully attempt to contact Grim for a report.

In the boss room, Tao defends against the Lich's onslaught, utilizing her Qi techniques to the best of her abilities. The Lich easily penetrates her defenses, criticizing her Qi techniques as weak. Angered, Tao launches a powerful Qi blast, shattering the monster's barrier but draining her own strength in the process. However, the Lich remains unscathed and prepares to strike again.

Lloyd arrives just in time to shield Tao from the Lich's attack using his barrier. Drawing on the Qi techniques he learned from Tao earlier, Lloyd engages the Lich in combat, combining Qi with magic to unleash devastating attacks. With a series of powerful Qi slashes, Lloyd shatters the Lich's barrier and ultimately vanquishes the creature in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3.

Following the battle, Tao and Lloyd open the treasure box in the dungeon, revealing an old, worn knife infused with mana. Lloyd accepts the weapon, recognizing its potential. As the dungeon begins to collapse, Lloyd quickly grabs a part of the treasure box, identified as the dungeon core, before bidding farewell to Tao and returning home.

In the second part of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3, Lloyd investigates the knife from the dungeon and learns to use enchantment magic. Gathering the necessary ingredients to create mana essence, Lloyd seeks out his older brother Albert for weapons to enchant. Albert provides him with 120 weapons, of which 70 are successfully enchanted, imbuing them with powerful enchantments.

Impressed and somewhat intimidated by Lloyd's talent, Albert agrees to accompany him on a monster hunt to test the newly enchanted weapons. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 3 ends as Lloyd eagerly accepts the invitation.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

