From Sheele to Sinbad: A Look at the Top 10 Purple Hair Anime Characters

Purple hair characters in anime are frequently depicted as evil, sly, or aloof yet formidable individuals, as purple is often linked to royalty, nobility, and authority. This mysterious shade holds great significance in storytelling, shaping our memories of characters and scenes. Let’s explore the vibrant world of purple haired anime characters.

10. Shinoa Hiragi ǀ Seraph Of The End

Shinoa Hiragi from Owari no Seraph, with her light purple hair and brown eyes, is a formidable force with unmatched power. As a skilled member of the Moon Demon Company, her tactical brilliance and strategic prowess are unmatched. Shinoa wields her cursed gear with finesse, utilizing its abilities to devastating effect in battle. Her sharp intellect and determination make her a force to be reckoned with, earning her the respect of allies and striking fear into the hearts of enemies.

9. Josuke Higashikata ǀ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures

Josuke Higashikata from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a purple haired young man with retrograde amnesia, determined to uncover his true identity. As a Stand user, he wields Soft & Wet, initially belonging to Josefumi Kujo but influenced by Yoshikage Kira after their fusion. Soft & Wet's ability, Plunder, allows Josuke to steal properties and attack strategically. He has exceptional sight, combat skills, and tactical prowess.

8. Hitoshi Shinso ǀ My Hero Academia

Hitoshi Shinso, a purple haired student at U.A. High School, stands out for his stoic demeanor and cunning intellect. Despite his reserved nature, he adeptly manipulates conversations to activate his Quirk, Brainwashing. Despite facing discrimination due to his Quirk's perceived malevolence, Shinso harbors a burning desire to prove himself as a hero. Through training and determination, he hones his combat skills, Shinso embodies the potential of a great.

7. Touka Kirishima ǀ Tokyo Ghoul

Touka Kirishima from Tokyo Ghoul is a ghoul with striking purple hair and eyes. She is renowned for her exquisite kagune among fans, and how she transitioned from a waitress at Anteiku to a Kaneki’s wife and love interest. Touka's journey is one of resilience and growth, as she battles abandonment issues and struggles with self-worth. Her kindness and loyalty endear her to fans, as she evolved into a mature and accepting individual.

6. Hotaru Tomoe a.k.a. Sailor Saturn ǀ Sailor Moon

Sailor Saturn is highly admired by Sailor Moon fans for her enigmatic and potent presence. Hotaru, with her unique black-purple bob and purple eyes, emits a captivating allure of destruction. As Sailor Saturn, she possesses the authority to annihilate planets and create impenetrable barriers, displaying her incredible might and endurance. Sailor Saturn continues to be a cherished character in the Sailor Moon universe, despite her limited appearances in the series.

5. Sheele ǀ Akame Ga Kill

Sheele from Akame Ga Kill is a remarkable purple haired character known for her dual nature. As a member of Night Raid, she wielded the Teigu Extase with finesse, showcasing her deadly skills as an assassin. Despite her clumsy demeanor, she harbored a kind and caring heart, always ready to sacrifice herself for her friends. Her transformation into a cold and efficient killer added depth to her character, making her both relatable and compelling.

4. Sinbad ǀ Magi

Sinbad, former King of Sindria and World Innovator, commands admiration in the Magi series for his multifaceted roles. With long purple hair and brilliant gold eyes, he is the head of the International Alliance and president of the Sindria Trading Company, and his influence is unparalleled. A skilled Dungeon Capturer and King Vessel, Sinbad's leadership is further demonstrated by his role as leader of the Seven Seas Alliance. Despite hints of moral ambiguity, his charisma and prowess, along with loyal companions, mark him as an iconic figure in the Magi series.

3. Yoruichi Shihouin ǀ Bleach

Yoruichi Shihouin has dark purple hair with gold cat-like eyes and is a Shinigami capable of shapeshifting into a cat. As the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13, she is a master of hand-to-hand combat and possesses unparalleled speed and agility, earning her the nickname Flash Goddess. Her whimsical and playful nature adds a layer of charm that makes it difficult not to be drawn to her.

2. Shinobu Kocho ǀ Demon Slayer

Shinobu Kocho is a skilled Demon Slayer and holds the rank of the Insect Hashira within the Demon Slayer Corps. She is an ethereal beauty with her long, flowing black to purple hair that is tied back in a high ponytail, and striking lavender eyes. Shinobu is a complex persona, one that juxtaposes her bright, friendly demeanor with underlying darkness. Initially, she presents herself as cheerful and easygoing, often teasing others with a sadistic edge. Despite claiming to want harmony with demons, her actions reveal a cruel streak, shown by her ruthless treatment of Spider Demon Daughter and immediate aggression towards Nezuko Kamado.

1. Rize Kamishiro ǀ Tokyo Ghoul

Rize Kamishiro, known as Binge Eater, stood out even among typical ghouls for her remarkable strength, agility, and cunning. Rize first appears as an attractive young woman with long purple hair and purple eyes, though despite her charm, she harbors a ruthless predatory nature. What makes Rize particularly fascinating is her complexity as a character; she was not simply a one-dimensional villain or a femme fatale; she was a voracious and powerful ghoul who doesn’t let her prey go. She was also an extremely selfish individual, though this only contributed to the adoration fans had for her character.

