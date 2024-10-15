Invincible Season 3 Gets February Premiere Date and Promises No Midseason Break; Deets INSIDE

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated third season of Invincible. The animated series, based on Robert Kirkman’s popular comic book, will return on February 6, 2025. Fans can look forward to the release of the first three episodes on the premiere day, followed by new episodes every Thursday until the season finale on March 13, 2025.

A teaser for the new season was also released, featuring a humorous conversation between Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) and Cecil (voiced by Walton Goggins). The clip shows Cecil grilling Mark at Burger Mart about his lack of preparation for future Viltrumite attacks, while also joking about the show’s midseason break during its second season. Cecil’s line, "And don’t even get me started on your little four-month vacation right in the middle of things," hints at the frustration fans felt when Season 2 was split into two parts.

Unlike last time, Amazon has confirmed that Season 3 will not have a midseason break, much to the relief of fans. The decision comes after feedback from viewers who were unhappy with the split format of the previous season, which aired in two halves — one in November 2023 and the other in early 2024.

Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who inherits his father’s superpowers and aims to become Earth’s greatest protector. The third season will see Mark continue to grapple with the responsibility of defending Earth from the Viltrumites, with the story picking up after the events of the second season.

The voice cast includes notable names such as Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, and Zazie Beetz, among others. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, ensuring more superhero action beyond this upcoming installment.

The third season of Invincible will officially premiere on Prime Video on February 6, 2025. Fans can expect an uninterrupted run of episodes this time around.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

