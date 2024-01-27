Is The Monsters Anime Related To One Piece? Find Out

Netflix's recent release of the anime Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has sparked excitement amongst the fans of One Piece, given that it was so closely supervised by One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda and Netflix. Fans had speculated about potential connections between the two anime, relating the protagonist to a famous figure in the One Piece universe. Here’s everything we have so far on the anime, and what Oda has revealed about his two works.

What is the Monsters anime based on?

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is based on a one-shot manga by Eiichiro Oda titled Monsters, originally published in the 1994 Shonen Jump Autumn Special. The anime adaption of the work was released on January 22, 2024, on Netflix. The anime follows the story of Shimotsuki Ryuma, a skilled swordsman, after he meets a young waitress in a town that has suffered a dragon attack.

Initially perceived as a standalone series, speculation about its ties to the One Piece universe arose due to Eiichiro Oda's involvement and Netflix's commitment to the franchise. The anime unfolds Ryuma's adventures during his prime, shedding light on his past and the events that shaped him into the legendary swordsman known as "Sword God."

Relation to One Piece: What do we know?

The connection between Monsters and One Piece was officially revealed by Eiichiro Oda himself, through the SBS (Shitsumon o Boshū Suru) segment in Volume 47 of the One Piece manga. A fan asked about the relationship between Ryuma, introduced during the Thriller Bark arc in One Piece, and the Ryuma from Oda's Monsters manga. Oda confirmed that both Ryumas were indeed the same character, establishing Monsters as canon in the One Piece universe.

This revelation brought significant clarification to One Piece, merging the events of both manga. The Monsters anime, particularly the post-credit scene with Ryuma and Zoro, overlaps with Thriller Bark's One Piece Episode 362, suggesting a seamless connection between the two stories. Furthermore, recent arcs in One Piece unveiled Ryuma's distant relation to Roronoa Zoro, a member of the Straw Hat crew, adding complexity to his character.

How is it related?

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has led to a noteworthy retcon in the One Piece storyline. The anime seemingly confirms that Ryuma de King from Monsters and Ryuma Shimotsuki from One Piece are indeed the same character.

The post-credit scene in Monsters directly overlaps with a scene from the One Piece Thriller Bark arc, specifically Episode 362 titled "Slashes Dancing On the Rooftop!! Zoro vs. Ryuma's Showdown." This overlap further proves that Ryuma's backstory has been retroactively integrated into One Piece, merging the events of both manga.

Despite some differences in names and settings between the two series, fans have embraced this connection. The positive reception to Monsters, with a 7.73 rating on MyAnimeList, emphasizes the impact of the post-credits scene where Zoro interacts with his ancestor Ryuma. Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is not only an independent anime but also a canonical piece of the One Piece universe, elevating the lore and backstory of the Ryuma and the Black Blade Shusui.

