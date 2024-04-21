Loner Life in Another World Anime Gets Fall 2024 Premiere Window; DEETs INSIDE

After seeing a line-up of updates, the one detail that fans were desperate for has finally been revealed by the makers of Loner Life in Another World Anime. Well, it was this week that the creators dropped the release window details for the show. And along with this, cast details, and a new teaser is also out. Here is all you need to know about the new series.

Loner Life in Another World Anime Confirms Fall '24 Premiere

Along with the teaser release and the cast announcement, the final release window for the new release has also been updated by the makers. As per the updates, Loner Life in Another World Anime is all set to hit the screens in the month of October [2024]. The final airing date will be added as the show nears its release. We will be sure to update this section with intel as they come.

New Teaser Trailer OUT

The new teaser, out on YouTube, is only a 35-second glimpse of the upcoming series. The makers have made sure not to reveal too much in the video already. With only a few shots, the main character and the basic plot of the series have been conveyed to the fans. You can check out the new teaser video right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

The latest update on Loner Life in Another World Anime also gives us a look at the team members behind the show. Here is a list of the cast and staff members of the series:

Cast:

Haruka Shiraishi as Committee Chief Hina Suguta as Gal Leader Kyohei Natsume as Otaku A Hiromu Mineta as Muscle-brained Idiot A Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Delinquent A

Staff:

Director: Akiro Kazumi

Animation Studios: HAYABUSA FILM and Passione

Production Cooperation: FRONTIER ENGINE

Series Composition: Kenta Ihara

Character Designs: Keiya Nakano

Music: Shuji Katayama

At last, all the updates from the upcoming season will be added to this section as they come.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

