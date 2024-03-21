Ishura Season 2: Sequel Renewed After Season 1 Finale; All We Know So Far

Ishura season 2 has been officially confirmed after the 12th and final episode of the first season. The staff released a special teaser video and visual featuring a key character for the second season. While no additional information was revealed, more news is expected in the coming weeks and months.

With the popularity of the Winter 2024 anime series, many speculate that production for the second season has been ongoing for some time, suggesting a return by the end of this year to kick off the Winter 2025 anime season. Ishura season 2 is expected to stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide and Hulu in the United States, as the entire first season did.

The key visual for Ishura season 2 confirms Kuro the Cautious as a significant character in the story. The 15-second teaser trailer for season 2 features Kuro attacking the series' central characters.

The upcoming season will continue the television anime adaptation of author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's original light novel series. The series, originally a web novel, is still ongoing and has a manga adaptation from artist Meguri, which debuted in March 2021.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2024 on 22 channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Corporation, and KBS Kyoto. The series also streams on KAdokawa's YouTube channel and ABEMA streaming service.

Advertisement

The first season was exclusively streamed on Disney+ worldwide and Hulu in the United States. The cast includes Yuki Kaji as Soujiro the Willow-Sword and Reina Ueda as Yuno the Distant Talon. Takeo Takahashi directed, and Yuki Ogawa directed the anime at Passione.

A brief about Ishura

Ishura is a Japanese light novel series written by Keiso. It originated on the novel posting websites Kakuyomu and Shōsetsuka ni Narō, before being acquired by ASCII Media Works, who published the series with illustrations by Kureta under their Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint. As of February 2024, nine volumes have been released.

A manga adaptation with illustrations by Meguri began serialization in Kodansha's Monthly Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. As of December 2023, its chapters have been collected into three tankōbon volumes.

The story starts with the death of the demon king. However, the host of Shuras, demi-god-like people who are capable of felling him, remain and are now effectively free to do whatever they want, with some becoming conquerors while others wander, indifferent to the world around them. Thus, with the identity of the one who slew the demon king being a mystery, these champions now spark conflicts among themselves all to determine who is the mightiest and attain the title of True Hero.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on February 12, 2023. It was produced by Passione and directed by Yuki Ogawa, with chief direction by Takeo Takahashi, assistant direction by Takuya Asaoka, Fujiaki Asari, Takahiro Majima and Hironori Aoyagi, scripts written by Kenta Ihara, characters designed by Yoko Kikuchi and Yuka Takashina, music composed by Masahiro Tokuda, and CG animation produced by Sanzigen.

The series aired from January 3 to March 20, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks. The opening theme song is Shura ni Otoshite by Sajou no Hana, while the ending theme song is Hakka by Konomi Suzuki. The series is streaming on Disney+ worldwide, on Star+ in Latin America, and on Hulu in United States.

ALSO READ: Ishura Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More