Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Death: How Many Times Has The Protagonist Died? Find Out

This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga

Yuji Itadori has had a really tough time ever since the first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen when the teenager swallowed the finger of Ryomen Sukuna and became the host of the King of Curses. Ever since then, the boy has had to face terrible fights and other dangerous situations which has left most of his loved ones dead.

Not only that, Yuji himself has brushed shoulders with death twice during the manga and miraculously came back to life both times. Even though the protagonist has regular brushes with death in the manga, these two experiences certainly changed the direction of his character development.

Yuji’s first death at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna

The first time Yuji Itadori died, he was killed by none other than Ryomen Sukuna. Before that, he was sentenced to death by the Jujutsu High authorities because he swallowed Sukuna's finger and awakened the cursed spirit within him. However, he was saved by Gojo who took him under his wing and made him a student at the Jujutsu Tech. During the Fearsome Womb arc, when Nobara, Megumi, and Yuji were all fighting a cursed spirit born from a Cursed Womb, they were completely overpowered. Yuji then asked Sukuna for help and gave up the control of his body to him.

Sukuna then ripped out the heart from within Yuji’s body meaning that if Yuji took control of his own body, he would die. Megumi tried to fight Sukuna and appeal to Yuji’s humanitarian side. When Yuji finally takes control of the body, he promptly dies after talking to Megumi. However, he awakens within Sukuna’s innate domain where the King of Curses fights and restraints him. Sukuna revealed that he was still alive and that he could make Yuji come back to life if he agreed to the terms set forth by Sukuna. Yuji refuses and asks the other to revive him without any conditions. Sukuna asks Yuji for a fight, and the winner gets to keep their terms. In the battle, Sukuna overpowers Yuji and the boy finally comes back to life after agreeing to the conditions that mostly benefitted both of them, but upon waking up, he does not remember what the conditions are.

Yuta Okkotsu was responsible for Yuji’s second death and revival

The second time Yuji was killed, it was in the Yuji Itadori Extermination Arc which happened right after the Shibuya Incident Arc. Anime watchers might remember that Yuta Okkotsu comes back at the end of the Shibuya Incident. It will later be revealed that taking advantage of Gojo Satoru being sealed, the Jujutsu authorities once again revived the execution of Yuji Itadori, and Yuta Okkotsu was tasked with killing the host of Sukuna.

Yuta Okkotsu, who appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is probably one of the greatest Jujutsu Sorcerers in the manga, thanks to the insane amount of cursed energy he has and his control of the Queen of Curses Orimoto Rika. Due to his power, Yuta was the one tasked to execute Itadori, which led him to devise a plan which would technically kill Itadori without resulting in a permanent death.

After Yuta kills him in battle by stabbing him through the heart, Yuji wakes up at a different location, utterly confused. Yuta then offers him an explanation saying that he was not actually trying to kill the boy as Gojo Satoru had asked Yuta to look after him in case something happened. However, since the elders made him take a Binding Vow to kill Itadori Yuji, he had to stab and kill him to fulfill it. But right as he stabbed him, he used the Reversed Cursed Technique to get Yuji back to life once again, landing them where they are now.

Even though Yuji has had multiple near-death experiences where he was terribly wounded in battle, these are the two instances in the anime and manga where the protagonist’s heart actually stops beating. During his first death and revival, Yuji was forced to agree to some conditions set by Sukuna that he does not really remember. The second time, however, he was killed and revived by someone who became an important character and powerful ally to him throughout the rest of the manga. We do not yet know what awaits Yuji Itadori now that he has managed to unlock most of his potential including his own Cursed Techniques. But we can safely say that Yuji has died and come back to life more than most other characters.

