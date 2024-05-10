Kujima Utaeba le Hororo Manga Set To Get Anime Adaptation; Deets

Akira Konno‘s Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo manga, in which a middle schooler encounters a mysterious creature, is getting an anime. The announcement came on the release date that is May 10 of the manga’s fifth and final tankoubon volume. The staff, cast, and animation production studio have not been revealed yet.

Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo started serialization in Shogakukan’s Gekkan Sunday in 2021. Kujima is the name of the story’s lanky creature, who is capable of speech and eating like a human.

Kujima Utaeba le Hororo Manga is getting an anime adaptation

Japanese manga author Akira Konno has announced the development of his comedy manga series, Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo into an anime. The series, which ran from September 2021 to April 2024, was published in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday and its final tankobon volume was released in Japan on May 10.

Written and illustrated by Akira Konno, Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo was serialized in Shogakukan's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Shōnen Sunday from September 10, 2021, to April 12, 2024. Shogakukan collected its chapters in five tankōbon volumes, released from April 12, 2022, to May 10, 2024.

The publisher describes its story as follows:

"In the fall of his first year of junior high school, Arata Kouda encountered a strange thing----. n this home comedy, a mysterious creature named “Kujima” brings new life to the Konohda family, where the atmosphere is slightly tense due to the concern for the eldest son, a ronin student who is preparing for the entrance examinations! By the way, the creature, who calls himself Kuzima, speaks normal language and eats the same food as humans (or insects). Did he come from outer space, or did he...!"

A brief about Kujima Utaeba le Hororo

Kujima Utaeba le Hororo's story starts when first-year middle school student Arata Kōda meets a mysterious bird-looking creature named Kujima in autumn. Hungry and craving Japanese food, Kujima ends up staying with the Kōda family at their house, where the atmosphere is tense because of Akira's older brother who failed the college entrance exam. Kujima lives with the Kōda family until winter passes and warm spring arrives.

The series was nominated for the 2022 Next Manga Award in the print manga category and placed 18th out of 50 nominees. Alongside Fool Night and Nippon Sangoku, Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo ranked twelfth in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga for male readers.

The manga ranked ninth in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2023 survey answered by bookstore clerks in Japan. It was ranked twelfth in the 2024 survey. It received the Bookstore Staff Award of the eBookJapan [ja] Manga Award 2023. It ranked sixth for the second Crea Nighttime Manga Award in 2023.

