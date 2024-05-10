One Piece Live-Action Season 2: New Set Photos Teases New Locations; Deets Here

One Piece was finally able to break the live-action curse as the first season of the show was loved by every OP fan across the globe. With great casting, fantastic storytelling, and a true-to-source-material adaptation, the live-action One Piece series has left the fans wanting more.

Thankfully, OP live-action is not over yet. Fans already know that season 2 of the show is already on the way. Even though we do not know when it will be released, a new video from a fan showing the Going Merry ship from the show has made fans hopeful.

A new set is being built for One Piece live-action season 2

Being a globally popular series means that One Piece fans are pretty much everywhere. This means that it does not matter where the show producers build the new sets, someone is going to find it eventually. This is exactly what happened as a fan spotted the Going Merry ship from the live-action series at the Cape Town set.

Fans are hoping the second season of the show comes out next year

As mentioned at the beginning, a release date for One Piece live-action season 2 has not been announced yet. But fans are hoping that the series will come out sometime in 2025. A casting call was made recently for the next season and fans think that it is for important characters such as Princess Vivi, Smoker, and Nico Robin.

Of course, the new set reveal has also made fans excited as the Straw Hats are set to visit some new and exciting locations during their next adventures such as Drum Island, Alabasta, and Little Garden. Tony Tony Chopper, the little reindeer doctor of the Straw Hats will also finally make an appearance and become a part of the crew next season.

All in all, fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 of the One Piece live-action series as the first season was so well-made. Thanks to the creator of the manga Eiichiro Oda being involved in the production and all the actors being huge fans of the story, Netflix was able to overcome the live-action curse and make a series that fans enjoyed.

