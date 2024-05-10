Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Taiyo is back with more action in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 this weekend as continues to court Mutsumi while surviving the intense training and missions of the Yozakura household. Don’t miss the excitement in the upcoming episode as another assassin is introduced, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 release date and where to watch

According to the official site and Twitter/X page, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. For international viewers outside of Asia, there will be a slight delay in the simulcast. After a 30-minute delay, fans from selected regions (excluding Asia) will be able to watch the episode on Disney+.

In the United States, viewers can exclusively watch Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 on Hulu. For fans residing in Southeast Asia, iQIYI provides an alternative platform to watch the latest episode. Furthermore, Netflix streams the anime in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, offering another option for viewers in these regions to enjoy the series.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

❀••┈┈┈ TV Anime '#MissionYozakuraFamily' 🌸 Broadcasting tonight on AT-X 🌸 ┈┈┈••❀

AT-X📺 May 7th (Tuesday) from 10:00 p.m.~ Operation 6 🌸 "Bug" Look forward to it!

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6?

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 will be titled Bug, and will likely see the introduction of Ayaka Kirisaki, a new classmate of Taiyo and Mutsumi who also harbors the secret of being a spy. Ayaka's arrival will bring a new layer of intrigue to the series as her true intentions and motivations a slowly revealed in the upcoming episode.

As Ayaka becomes intertwined with Taiyo and Mutsumi's lives, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 6 will likely delve into her intricate plans and the hidden obsession that seems to drive her actions. With Ayaka's presence posing a potential threat to the Yozakura family, Taiyo and Mutsumi will likely find themselves navigating a web of deceit and danger, unlike anything they've encountered before.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5 recap

In Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5, titled Interrogation/Date, Taiyo finds himself embroiled in a whirlwind of suspicion and danger as he faces interrogation and tests of his abilities. The episode kicks off with Taiyo walking home and chatting with Mito over the phone when he encounters Detective Hotokeyama. Taken to the precinct, Taiyo is accused of belonging to a criminal organization after a video of him defeating an enemy surfaces on the dark web. Hotokeyama, convinced that Taiyo could not have accomplished such feats alone, presses him for information about his alleged accomplices.

Taiyo endures intense interrogation and even threats to Mutsumi's safety. He remains steadfast in denying any involvement in criminal activities. Unexpectedly, Taiyo notices and reveals Kyoichiro's presence to Hotokeyama, which makes the detective tell Kyoichiro that Taiyo has passed a test and will now receive missions from him.

The following day at school, Taiyo struggles to stay awake in class, thanks to Kyoichiro's disruptive antics in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5. Kyoichiro, taking charge of the class, teaches Taiyo how to enter a half-awake state to defend himself. Using sleeping gas, Kyoichiro incapacitates the entire class, except for Mutsumi, who is prepared with a mask. Taiyo successfully enters the half-awake state and engages in a fierce battle with Kyoichiro amidst the slumbering students.

Meanwhile, Taiyo receives a mission to surveil suspicious couples at the amusement park. With Mutsumi tagging along to maintain his cover, they observe various pairs but find no evidence of wrongdoing. However, during a break, a couple's argument escalates into a violent confrontation, revealing their concealed firearms. Taiyo intervenes to protect a trapped child and Mutsumi, but his gift for her is damaged in the crossfire. Taking swift action, Taiyo subdues the armed couple and contacts Hotokeyama for their arrest. Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 5 concludes with Taiyo presenting Mutsumi with a rose atop the Ferris wheel.

For updates on Taiyo’s missions in Mission: Yozakura Family, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

