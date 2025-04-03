Dileep assault case: Main accused alleges Malayalam actor offered Rs 1.5 crore for attack against actress; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Malayalam actor Dileep is once again at the center of controversy following new allegations. According to a report by Reporter Channel, the case’s main accused, Pulsar Suni, claimed that the actor offered him Rs 1.5 crore to attack the actress.

The report states that these revelations came to light during a sting operation conducted by the channel. Pulsar Suni allegedly disclosed that he had not received the full payment, with Rs 80 lakh still pending.

The report also states that the main accused had repeatedly requested and received money from Dileep on multiple occasions. While the authenticity of these claims remains unverified, the revelations have sent shockwaves among the public.

For those unaware, a well-known South Indian actress, primarily working in Malayalam cinema, was attacked while traveling from Thrissur to Kochi. In 2017, during her journey to a film set in Kochi, a group orchestrated a fake accident as part of the attack.

During the ordeal, the attackers, along with her own driver, assaulted her. Reports state that they drove around Kochi for over an hour, abusing her and recording the assault on a mobile phone.

Eventually, the attackers abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. However, the actress courageously pursued the case, leading to multiple arrests. Of the nine accused, Malayalam actor Dileep was named the eighth and was arrested in 2017 before being released on bail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

