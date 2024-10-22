One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Postponed: What Went Wrong? Explained

The release of the first episode of the newly-edited One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga has been postponed due to the broadcast of the MLB World Series. Originally scheduled to air on Sunday, October 27, the episode will now debut on November 3, 2024, in Japan, as announced by official One Piece channels. This decision came as a result of the live airing of the World Series, causing a delay in the anime schedule.

The One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga offers fans a fresh take on the iconic Fish-Man Island arc, presenting enhanced visuals and a condensed storyline. This version, which consists of an abridged 21-episode format, is set to highlight the Straw Hats' reunion at Sabaody Archipelago after a two-year separation. Fans can expect to see the crew, now much stronger, ready to continue their journey to the New World. The saga includes improved animation and is aimed at delivering a more contemporary visual experience for the audience.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed plans to stream the episodes of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga as they air. The streaming service described the series as a refined version of the original arc, which originally aired several years ago. The updated episodes will follow the Straw Hats as they embark on their journey to Fish-Man Island, a pivotal part of the One Piece storyline, with their ship, the Thousand Sunny, equipped for underwater travel.

Fans can look forward to the official release of this special edited arc on November 3, 2024. While the wait is slightly longer due to the sports broadcast, excitement remains high as the enhanced visuals and reworked storytelling will offer something fresh to both long-time fans and newcomers to the series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

