Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 Spoilers OUT: The Mystery Behind Miguel's Delay Revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers, which were unveiled on Thursday, March 28, herald the entrance of a familiar face onto the battlefield. The official translation is slated for release on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Sheuisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16.

In the previous chapter, fans witnessed a former associate's timely intervention, saving Ui Ui from the clutches of the King of Curses. While Kusakabe valiantly fought against Sukuna, ultimately, he fell victim to the curse's overwhelming power. As per the leaked details, the upcoming chapter opens with Michael and Larue, both close associates of Geto Suguru, stepping into the fray. Keep reading to find out more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 begins with the dramatic entrance of Larue, a member of Geto's old group, alongside Miguel. Larue employs his technique to rescue Kusakabe from the battlefield, and the two engage Sukuna with support from Ui Ui and Kusakabe. The narrative shifts to a flashback featuring Yuta, Miguel, and Larue discussing Miguel's reluctance to confront Sukuna, citing the monster's capability to rival Gojo.

Miguel adamantly refuses to participate in the battle, emphasizing that cheerful behavior doesn't equate to invincibility. He insists that Gojo should have approached him humbly for assistance. Despite Yuta's plea, Miguel stands firm in his decision, prompting a private conversation between him and Larue. Larue appeals to their shared allegiance to Geto, urging Miguel to fight for peace.

Eventually, Miguel agrees to join the battle but sets conditions, preferring to engage after Gojo and Yuta. The scene transitions back to the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255, where Larue utilizes his Cursed Technique, Heart Catch, to restrain Sukuna. Meanwhile, Miguel employs his technique, Hakuna Lana, drawing Sukuna's interest.

A flashback reveals Gojo explaining Miguel's Cursed Technique to Yuta, highlighting its unique buffing and debuffing effects. The discussion touches upon sensitive topics like discrimination, as Miguel clarifies that appearance isn't indicative of one's abilities.

Returning to the present, Miguel lands a heavy blow on Sukuna, followed by Choso's Supernova attack. Yuji reenters the fray, landing a devastating blow on Sukuna with renewed vigor. The chapter unveils the secret behind Sukuna's victory over Gojo, revealing the utilization of a binding vow to bypass the need for hand signs in his World Slash technique.

Maki joins the battle, slicing off Sukuna's arm while he's distracted by Yuji. However, Sukuna retaliates with a devastating Black Flash attack, connecting with Larue's body. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 concludes with the narrator hinting at Sukuna regaining his strength, mirroring Gojo's resurgence with Reverse Cursed Technique output. Despite the sorcerers' valiant efforts, Sukuna remains a formidable adversary, leaving the outcome of the battle uncertain.

