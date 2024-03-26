Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 looms on the horizon, fans find themselves in a state of cautious optimism tinged with anticipation. Recent chapters have left some feeling weary of the repetitive nature of the Shinjuku Showdown raid on Sukuna, craving a departure from the familiar pattern.

With the introduction of Miguel, however, hopes are high that a shift is on the horizon. As readers eagerly await the next chapter, anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling addition to this captivating arc. Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255: release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 is set to be released in Japan on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this may translate to a daytime release on Sunday, March 31, depending on their time zone.

Fans can access Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the latest three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription for full series access.

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255, the aftermath of Kusakabe's encounter with Sukuna will unfold and Kusakabe will likely be rescued by Ui Ui and Miguel. Despite past encounters, Miguel's strength remains shrouded in mystery. While he previously faced Gojo, his abilities and potential growth since then are unknown. As the battle commences, fans can hope that Miguel's strength will pose a significant challenge to Sukuna, or they will see him succumb to the King of Curses' overwhelming power.

Yuji is also anticipated to return to the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255. With his injuries healed and newfound abilities possibly at his disposal, fans anticipate Yuji's role in confronting Sukuna once again. Maki's potential re-entry into the battle may also be possible, and she and Yuji could form a duo against Sukuna, utilizing their ability to directly harm his soul.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255, the battle between Kusakabe and Sukuna begins. Kusakabe uses his New Shadow Style Simple Domain: Evening Moon Sword Style Iai which allows him to automatically block Sukuna's slashes. As Sukuna teases the use of the World Dismantle Slash, a flashback unfolds, showcasing Gojo, Mei Mei, and Nanami praising the versatility and range of Kusakabe's domain.

Expanding his domain's range in the present, Kusakabe includes Sukuna, unleashing a relentless flurry of strikes. In the flashback, Nanami acknowledges the overwhelming nature of Kusakabe's tactic, expressing disbelief at anyone withstanding it. However, in the present, Kusakabe's sword breaks, prompting him to discard it and engage in fist-fighting with Sukuna.

Reflecting on his motivations, Kusakabe questions why he's fighting so fervently, acknowledging his debt to Yaga. He muses on Yaga's potential disappointment at their inability to fight together. The flashback continues, with Gojo, Mei Mei, and Nanami emphasizing Kusakabe's kindness as the primary reason for their support.

Heavily injured, Kusakabe draws his broken sword once more, infusing it with Cursed Energy to use New Shadow Style: Hazy Moon. However, Sukuna catches the attack and retaliates, as the next page shows Kusakabe with severe wounds. Ui Ui comes to save Kusakabe, and Sukuna appears behind him in annoyance. The chapter concludes with Miguel rescuing Ui Ui from Sukuna's grasp.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the fight for the world in Jututsu Kaisen.