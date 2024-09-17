Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Manga Ending Eyes Major Character Revivals; Deets Inside

Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing for its final chapters, and fans are in for some big surprises. As per Comicbook, the manga has just confirmed the revival of two major characters: Yuta Okkotsu and Hiromi Higuruma. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming twists in the manga's ending.

Yuta's revival is complicated and ties into the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Sukuna, the King of Curses, almost killed Yuta during their battle. To save himself, Yuta transferred his brain into Gojo’s body using Kenjaku's technique. However, this method was only temporary, and Yuta’s survival seemed uncertain. In an emotional turn, Rika, the curse tied to Yuta, used her reverse cursed technique to restore his body and bring him back to life. This unexpected revival is a major moment as Yuta returns, having escaped death once again.

Hiromi Higuruma, a sorcerer with a strong sense of justice, was believed to have died earlier in the arc. During the battle against Sukuna, Higuruma was critically injured, and fans assumed he didn’t make it. However, the latest chapter reveals that Higuruma survived the attack, albeit with serious injuries, including a broken arm. His return adds another layer of suspense to the final arc.

These revivals have left fans wondering if more characters will return before the series concludes. As it stands, Gojo Satoru, one of the series' most beloved characters, is still dead, and many are eager to see if he will also be revived. Additionally, key figures like Sukuna, Uraume, and Kenjaku were taken down in the final arc, and it remains to be seen whether they stay dead.

With just two chapters remaining, Jujutsu Kaisen is delivering intense moments and shocking revelations, making the conclusion of the series highly anticipated. Fans are excited to see how it all wraps up and whether more surprises are in store.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Viz Media. Fans can read the series officially and for free on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus app. The next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 270, will be released on September 22, 2024.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

