Maranamass release date, storyline, full star cast: Everything about Basil Joseph's Malayalam action-comedy

Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass is just days away from its theatrical release. As the film nears its premiere, fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about it. If you're excited about this Malayalam action-comedy, you've come to the right place, as we have all the details you need!
Maranamass release date and star cast
Maranamass is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The film will clash with Mammootty's Bazooka and Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana, setting the stage for an intense box office battle.
Talking about the movie, it features a cast led by Basil Joseph, along with Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Suresh Krishna, and Babu Antony. The film also stars Anishma Anilkumar, Dheeraj Denny, and Pooja Mohanraj in key roles.
On the production side, Tovino Thomas serves as the producer, while Siju Sunny takes on multiple roles as writer, screenplay and dialogue writer. Gokulnath G joins as the executive producer, with Chaman Chakko handling the editing.
Maranamass runtime and certification
Maranamass is expected to have a runtime of around 2.5 hours. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the film’s runtime and certification.
Maranamass trailer and storyline
The trailer begins with a cautionary note. A voiceover narrates a Tom and Jerry scene, focusing on a moment of impact. Meanwhile, a news report reveals a series of murders in Kerala, resembling the crimes of Ripper Chandran.
Babu Antony plays Ajay Ramachandran DySP, who takes charge of the investigation. Basil Joseph’s character is introduced as someone known for ‘unusual actions’, like attempting to create unrest by fishing in a temple pond and listing a police station for sale online. Amid the ongoing chaos, a dangerous criminal remains at large with a Rs 10 lakh reward for his capture. The trailer hints at a mix of action and comedy.
Are you excited to watch Maranamass in theaters in the coming week? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
