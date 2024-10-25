Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Gege Akutami Finally Confirms Uraume's Gender Origins

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami recently addressed a long-debated question among fans regarding Uraume’s gender. In a post-series reveal, Akutami shared that Uraume, a loyal follower of the powerful sorcerer Sukuna, was originally male before reincarnating in a female body. This clarification comes as a surprise to many fans, given the character’s mysterious backstory and limited appearances in the anime.

For “anime-only” fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, Uraume has had a minor but impactful role in the second season’s Shibuya Incident Arc, using their powerful ice-based cursed techniques to assist Sukuna. Their larger role, however, is in the manga’s Culling Game Arc, where Uraume’s loyalty and strength are showcased more fully.

Akutami’s comments provide additional context about Uraume’s character and backstory, explaining that the character was originally male but agreed to a contract with Kenjaku, a powerful antagonist in the series. Due to this agreement, Uraume was reincarnated in a female body, with Akutami clarifying this as a consequence of the complex mechanics within the Jujutsu Kaisen world. According to Akutami, this aspect was planned to be noted in Volume 27 of the manga, but health issues prevented him from including it until late, as reported by Comicbook.

Akutami’s manga has recently concluded, marking the end of Jujutsu Kaisen’s run in Weekly Shonen Jump, though the series continues to have a significant following. Its success has made Uraume’s unique gender identity one of many intriguing points of fan interest that the creator has been able to elaborate on now that the manga has ended. With Jujutsu Kaisen’s story now complete in print, questions like Uraume’s gender and origins help expand understanding of the characters’ backgrounds and motivations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation is progressing. After season two’s success, Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season, which will cover the Culling Game Arc, is in development. However, the studio hasn’t confirmed a release date. Given MAPPA’s busy production schedule, the third season may not arrive until 2025 or later, though fans remain hopeful given the franchise’s immense popularity. This upcoming season will likely introduce fans to Uraume’s full character arc and delve deeper into the intricate power dynamics and challenges facing protagonist Yuji Itadori and his allies.

As the anime catches up to the manga, fans can look forward to more revelations and intense battles, especially the climactic showdown with Sukuna.

ALSO READ: Pokemon Leaks: Movie Plans and More We Know So Far; Report