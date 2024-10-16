Pokemon Leaks: Movie Plans and More We Know So Far; Report

A recent major leak from Pokemon has revealed that the franchise is facing behind-the-scenes struggles with its anime movies. For decades, Pokemon released films consistently, starting with the first movie in 1998. This streak continued until 2020, when the franchise unexpectedly stopped releasing annual films. Now, a new leak appears to explain why the 24th Pokemon movie has been delayed.

As per Comicbook, the leak, reportedly over a terabyte in size, surfaced online earlier this week and is said to contain data from Game Freak, the company behind the Pokemon video games. Within the leaked files, details about the next Pokemon movie were uncovered. According to the information, the 24th film, codenamed "Bauer," began production in 2021. However, its release has been delayed indefinitely, with no clear timeline for when it might arrive.

The leak also provided a rough synopsis of the movie’s plot. It suggested that the film would have rebooted the Pokemon movie universe, aiming to attract older fans. Set in modern-day Kanto, the movie was supposed to feature Mew as the main mythical Pokemon and focus on two original characters, Light and Akari. The plot would have dealt with darker themes, including cyberbullying and suicide, which made some executives uneasy. The serious tone of the film raised concerns about whether it would be appropriate for younger viewers, a large part of the Pokemon fanbase.

Despite these concerns, Pokemon has explored dark themes before. The first Pokemon movie, released in 1998, had intense moments, such as Ash's sacrifice and Mewtwo's struggles. These themes resonated with fans and added depth to the story. Some fans believe that Pokemon should not shy away from mature topics and that the franchise could benefit from expanding its audience.

Fans have been disappointed with the lack of new Pokemon films since 2020. Pokemon’s yearly movie releases became a tradition, and with anime becoming more popular globally, there is potential for the franchise to find success in theaters. The leaked plot for the 24th film has generated interest, especially among older fans who grew up with Pokemon and are looking for stories with more depth.

For now, it remains uncertain when or if this film will be released. However, fans are hopeful that Pokemon will soon return to the big screen and continue its legacy of successful anime films.

