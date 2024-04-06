Kagurabachi Chapter 28: Will Chihiro Retrieve Enten? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chihiro’s plan seems to have already gone awry as he enters the Rakuzaichi Auction ahead of schedule to save little Yuu. Kyora has begun the event inside the building, and with Shiba running support, Chihiro must find to ensure Yuu’s safety while confronting the challenges that lie ahead. Dive into Kagurabachi Chapter 28 to uncover what happens next, and keep reading for the release date, where to read, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 28: release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 28 will be available on Sunday, April 7th, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. While the exact time may vary slightly depending on upload speed, expect it to be close to the mentioned release time.

For readers in the US and Canada, Kagurabachi Chapter 28 can be accessed on Viz Media. Alternatively, Manga Plus also has the right to release new chapters. You can also find the latest chapter on the Shonen Jump application. As this is a weekly release, anticipate the next chapter to follow shortly after.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi, Chapter 28

In Kagurabachi Chapter 28, readers can anticipate a detailed exploration of how Chihiro managed to repair the Kuregumo blade, which had been damaged during his intense confrontation with Genichi Sojo. Moreover, with Chihiro successfully harnessing Kuregumo's powers, it strongly implies that Sojo has definitely met his end.

Readers may finally gain insight into the condition of Chihiro's hands, which were visibly injured during previous chapters. Speculation abounds regarding the possibility of prosthetics or other means of healing, and Kagurabachi Chapter 28 may provide clarity on this matter, potentially revealing the extent of Chihiro's injuries and any measures taken to address them.

Kagurabachi Chapter 27 recap

In Kagurabachi Chapter 27, titled Mr. Inazuma, the scene opens at the busy Rakuzaichi Auction Event, where numerous attendees gather in anticipation. Offstage, Kyora is approached by a woman inquiring about the event's preparations. Kyora assures her that everything is nearly set, though his mind is preoccupied with thoughts of Chihiro. Kyora expresses confidence in being prepared for any challenges that Chihiro or his allies might pose.

Meanwhile, an unnamed sorcerer engages in conversation with a companion, discussing the customary procedures of the event. They reveal that underworld overlords attend the event, accompanied by their limited entourage, with only three members permitted entry while the rest remain outside for security purposes. The Sazanami family is responsible for safeguarding the underground areas. The sorcerer also mentions leaflets distributed among attendees, offering a substantial reward for Chihiro's demise and sparking further discussion about Chihiro and his Enchanted Blade, Enten. They wonder if Chihiro will dare to make an appearance.

Kagurabachi Chapter 27 shifts to Yuu, a young boy determined to confront the malevolent forces within the event. Dressed as a hero named Mr. Inazuma, Yuu confronts a guard, demanding the release of his sister, whom he believes is being auctioned off. Despite the guard's ridicule, Yuu's desperation leads him to stab the guard with a knife, prompting retaliation. As tension mounts, an unknown figure approaches the event, speculated by the sorcerers to be Chihiro.

As Yuu faces escalating danger, Chihiro intervenes, swiftly incapacitating the guard and assuring Yuu of his assistance. The guard alerts others to Chihiro's presence, triggering flashbacks revealing Chihiro and Shiba's strategic discussions. Chihiro prepares to unleash his sword technique, Kure-Gumo Mei, as Kyora initiates the auction at the end of Kagurabachi Chapter 27.

