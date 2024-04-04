Kaiju No 8 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up to be one of the biggest releases of not just the spring 2024 season, but possibly the entire year. With its premiere just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high for this highly anticipated series. Produced by a stellar team from both Production I.G. and Studio Khara, Kaiju No. 8 promises an unforgettable experience, and fans are eagerly awaiting its debut. Keep reading to find out the release details and more for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1: release date and where to watch

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. Fans should keep in mind that the exact release times may vary due to a difference in time zone, so be sure to keep an eye on that.

International fans can catch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 on Crunchyroll approximately 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast, available with English subtitles and dubbed options. Alongside this, Kaiju No. 8 will stream on Twitter/X worldwide in real-time, although subtitles for this stream are currently uncertain.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1: expected plot

Fans can expect Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 to offer insight into the central cast and conflicts of the series while introducing the main plotline. Additionally, expect an extended focus on Kafka and Mina's childhood relationship, providing further depth to their bond and motivations.

While staying true to Naoya Matsumoto's original manga, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 will primarily lay the groundwork for the series, paving the way for the thrilling action the manga is renowned for in subsequent episodes.

Kaiju No. 8 anime synopsis

Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a world ravaged by colossal monsters called kaiju, where Japan faces the highest rate of attacks and has formed the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. As humanity's last line of defense, Anti-Kaiju Defense Force officers don suits crafted from kaiju remnants, and elite weapons called Numbers.

Childhood friends Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro dream of joining the Defense Force after their hometown's destruction. Decades later, Mina rises to the rank of captain in the Third Division, while Kafka struggles, repeatedly failing the entrance exam and toiling in a kaiju cleanup crew. After coming across the aspiring recruit Reno Ichikawa, Kafka's dormant ambitions resurface. Yet, a twist of fate occurs when a chance encounter with a small kaiju during a cleanup operation results in Kafka being imbued with its powers.

Transformed into a hybrid being, Kafka, now known as Kaiju No. 8, conceals his newfound abilities while attempting to fulfill his lifelong dream by reapplying to the Defense Force. However, his furtive efforts are complicated by his designation as a kaiju.

