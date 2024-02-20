Kengan Omega Chapter 250: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The highly anticipated Kengan Omega Chapter 250 is set to hit shelves soon in line with the manga's regular weekly release schedule, and fans worldwide are keenly awaiting this chapter, which promises to deliver another thrilling dose of action and intrigue.

With Shen Wu-long's recent revelation about his detachment from The Worm's motives, the plot thickens, hinting at underlying conspiracies yet to be uncovered. Here’s everything we have on Kengan Omega Chapter 250 and its release, as well as a quick recap of the previous chapter.

Release date and where to read

Readers can look forward to the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 250 on February 21, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST, adhering to the manga's normal weekly schedule. As release times may differ based on time zones, fans should be mindful while awaiting the chapter's debut.

For those eager to delve into the thrilling action, Kengan Omega Chapter 250 will be available on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for accessing the latest manga releases. While subscription fees may be required, these platforms provide exceptional access to top-notch translations and timely updates.

Kengan Omega Chapter 250 expected plot

Based on the buildup from previous chapters, Kengan Omega Chapter 250 may see tensions escalate between various factions within the Kengan Association. Shen Wu-long's revelation about his lack of involvement with The Worm's motives adds an intriguing layer to the story, hinting at deeper conspiracies.

Given the pattern of shock and unexpected encounters, the next likely step could involve either a confrontation between Lihito and Shen Wu-long, or further revelations and interactions between the characters involved in this encounter. The plot may continue to delve into the mysteries surrounding The Worm and how it connects to the various characters' motives and actions.

Kengan Omega Chapter 249 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 249, titled Because There Are Two, picks up where the last one dropped off, where Narushima Joji, Akiyama Kaede, Nogi's secretary Kimishima Mana, and Narushima Koga are at a pub with Shen Wu-long, also known as Jacki Lee. The trio of Akiyama Kaede, Kimishima Mana, and Narushima Koga watch the two others drink and chat in shock. They join the conversation as Wu-long asks if the Association is footing the bill. During this conversation, Shen Wu-long reveals that he had no subordinates nor ordered anyone to be killed and that he knew nothing of The Worm’s motives as he was an outsider. He also revealed that his obsession with Ohma and Ryuki had to do with the fact that these clones existed at the same time.

The scene changes to Ohma and Ryuki, meeting Yamashito Kuzuo. Ryuki explains that the bruise on his face is from an encounter with Adam Dudley, who promptly punched him after Ryuki apologized. The three have casual banter as they return, only to find the previous group of Shen Wu-long and the gang waiting for them. Kengan Omega Chapter 249 ends as Kazuo faints from the shock while standing up, and Narushima Koga is on his way back with beers for Shen Wu-long and Narushima Joji.

For more updates on the Kengaverse and what happens next in Kengan Omega