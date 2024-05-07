Kengan Omega Chapter 260: Kengan Association VS Garo; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Real Championship is finally beginning with its first match, where Arashiyama Jurota and Kaolan Wongsawat will go head to head as two of the strongest characters in the Kengaverse. Find out what happens during the match in Kengan Omega Chapter 260, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 260: Release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 260 is set to be released on May 8, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey, and following the manga's weekly release pattern. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 260, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While some platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters, ensuring an immersive reading experience.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 260

In Kengan Omega Chapter 260, the match between Arashiyama Jurota and Kaolan Wongsawat is likely to take place, with an intense clash between the two skilled fighters. Arashiyama, known as The Gentle King, may initially exhibit his characteristic calm demeanor and refined martial skills, aiming to control the pace of the fight with precision and finesse.

On the other hand, Kaolan, as The Thai God Of War, will likely unleash his relentless ferocity and raw power at the very beginning of Kengan Omega Chapter 260. It is possible he may end up overwhelming Arashiyama with his aggressive fighting style and devastating strikes. However, the results of the match are yet to be seen.

Kengan Omega Chapter 259 recap

Titled The King Of Kings, Kengan Omega Chapter 259 commences with the lively introduction of the Real Championship by the announcer, Katahara Sayaka. She unveils an incredible lineup of fighters, each boasting impressive titles and reputations. They are Rolon Donaire, Arashiyama Jurota, Justin Kitagawa, Kaolan Wonsawat, Sakigake Hiraku, Kanoh Agito, Ramon Yuko, and Julius Reinhold, all hailed as favorites and considered the strongest contenders. With anticipation mounting, the Real Championship officially kicks off, igniting excitement among the spectators.

Meanwhile, Hatsumi Sen and Yamashito Kazuo discuss the participating fighters in the audience, with Sen expressing surprise at recognizing many of them. Kazuo confirms that some fighters, like Julius and Kaolan, transferred to the Real Championship from the Kengan Association, albeit retaining their registration. Akiyama Kaede questions the timing of the championship amidst the prevailing sensitive circumstances, prompting Kazuo to explain its necessity. He emphasizes the championship's role in honing the fighters' skills to confront Shen Wulong, the ‘Connector.’

Backstage, Arashiyama receives encouragement from Carlos Medel and Liu Dong-Cheng, reflecting on his sincere dedication to martial arts. As Arashiyama departs, a mysterious energy named Meguro manifests behind him, and he calls for him to come along. In another place backstage, Rama XIII is depicted seated, telling Kaolan to emerge victorious as his loyal servant. Kaolan, with a solemn expression, pledges to fulfill his liege's command. Kengan Omega Chapter 259 concludes with Katahara Sayaka announcing that Kaolan and Arashiyama's first match in the Real Championship was about to begin.

For more updates on the outcome of the Real Championship in Kengan Omega, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

