Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Kafka has finally made the blunder of revealing his Kaiju form to an outsider, but this was bound to happen. Since Kikoru has decided to keep his secret, fans can rest easy about Kafka’s end in the upcoming episode.

However, Kafka, Ichikawa, and other examinees must still await their fate with regards to the Kaiju Defense Force Exam, so don’t miss the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 and keep reading to get the release date and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5: release date and where to watch

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 is slated to air on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones. For eager viewers, the anime will be available for streaming on various platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, please note that the availability of the episode may vary depending on your region.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5?

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5, viewers can anticipate escalating tensions as the emergence of the humanoid Kaiju poses a significant threat to the Kaiju disposal team. With the team unaware of this newfound adversary, we will likely see more ominous interactions between the creature and the team.

Meanwhile, Kikoru and Kafka will likely have a crucial conversation about Kafka's Kaiju form in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5. With Kikoru's firsthand experience in battling Kaiju, she will likely offer valuable insights and support to Kafka. The results of the Kaiju Defense Force exam are also set to be unveiled in the upcoming episode.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 recap

Titled Fortitude 9.8, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 commenced with Kafka Hibino standing on his injured leg, determined to continue the exam despite his condition. Soshiro Hoshina granted Kafka permission to proceed, albeit with the provision that he could deploy the shield if necessary.

Refusing to leave Kafka behind, Ichikawa offered to carry him on his shoulders as they pressed on. They decided to tail Kikoru, who effortlessly plowed through the battlefield, single-handedly dispatching numerous kaiju without assistance.

She swiftly deals with the overpowered Honju, concluding the exam much to Kafka and Ichikawa's disappointment. As recovery efforts commenced, Hoshina and Mina Ashiro marvel at the uneventful exam, attributing its smooth progress to Kikoru's exceptional performance. It was then revealed that Kikoru is the daughter of Director Shinomiya.

However, their moment of respite was abruptly interrupted when a humanoid Kaiju suddenly appeared behind Kikoru, launching a surprise attack that left her gravely wounded. Meanwhile, the Yoju in Kafka and Ichikawa's vicinity began to stir back to life in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4.

Concerned for Kikoru's well-being, Kafka's thoughts raced to her as she struggled to fend off the relentless assault. Simultaneously, the humanoid Kaiju demonstrated its intelligence by engaging in conversation and strategizing with the revived Honju.

Even though she sustained severe injuries, Kikoru refused to retreat, recognizing the dire consequences if the Honju remained unchecked. Driven by her father's stern admonitions, she confronted the Honju, but her efforts were met with repeated setbacks, culminating in the shattering of her arm.

As the Honju regained its strength, Kikoru faced certain defeat, but just as all hope seemed lost, Kafka intervened. He transforms into his Kaiju form and shielded her from the Honju's devastating energy attack. Kafka's true power was revealed in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4, marking him as one of the most powerful Kaiju in history. With a fortitude of 9.8, Kafka delivered a decisive blow to the Honju, vanquishing it with a single punch. Kikoru lost consciousness after this and Ichikawa arrived on the scene.

In the aftermath, as Hoshina and Ashiro inspected the scene, Hoshina recognized that the state of the Kaiju debris was the same as the one Kafka previously beat. He couldn’t make a connection between the two besides this, however. Meanwhile, Kafka and Ichikawa reflected on their aspirations, with Mina silently acknowledging their heroism before departing.

Kikoru kept Kafka's secret and took credit for defeating the Honju when Hoshina visited her. Meanwhile, the humanoid Kaiju, disguised as a human, observed the aftermath of the incident, contemplating how there were no deaths. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 ends with Kaiju No. 9 taking on a human disguise and joins Kafka’s old Kaiju removal team.

