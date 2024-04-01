Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere on April 4, 2024, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other stations. Fans can watch the international premiere on Crunchyroll. The manga, first serialized in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine, has been collected in fifteen tankōbon volumes and licensed in North America by Yen Press.

An anime television series adaptation by C-Station aired in Japan from January to March 2018, co-financed by Crunchyroll. A short anime spin-off, Room Camp, aired from January to March 2020. A live action drama series aired from January to March 2020, followed by a second drama season in April to June 2021. A second season aired from January to April 2021, and an anime film premiered on July 1, 2022. A virtual reality video game and visual novel were released in March and November 2021. The third anime season is set to premiere in April 2024.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 release date and where to watch

Laid-Back Camp, also known in Japan as Yuru Camp, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro. Set in and around Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, the series chronicles the adventures of Rin Shima, Nadeshiko Kagamihara, and their friends as they travel to various campsites across the country.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 will stream on Crunchyroll starting Monday, April 4, 2024. New episodes will be available every Thursday starting at 23:30 from April 4, 2024. Here’s when you can watch Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1, listed by different time zone;

Pacific Daylight Time April 04, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Central Standard Time April 04, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time April 04, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Brazil Standard Time April 04, 2024 - 11:00 AM

British Summer Time April 04, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Central European Summer Time April 04, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time April 04, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Philippines Standard Time April 04, 2024 - 10:00 PM

Japan Standard Time April 04, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time April 04, 2024 - 11:30 PM

The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, aligning with its release in Japan. This ensures that international viewers can join in on the adventures without delay.

What will be the plot of season 3?

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 is set to be a turning point with a new production team aiming to imbue the series with a style closer to the original manga. This move has raised expectations among fans, making the upcoming season more promising. The story will continue with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the Outdoor Activities Club on more winter camping adventures, with fans anticipating more challenging camping spots and challenges.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 introduces two new fresh faces, Maria Sashide as Ema Mizunami and Kokoa Amano as Nakatsugawa. The production team features Shin Tosaka, known for directing That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Masafumi Sugiura, recognized for his work on Yuyushiki, pens the script, and Studio 8-bit is behind the animation. With Takanori Hashimoto's character designs and Akiyuki Tateyama's music, the show takes on a new life.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 continues the cozy winter camping stories that viewers enjoy. Whether the season picks up immediately after the last one or there's a gap between them isn't known yet. What's certain is that there are fresh adventures ahead. The main focus of the story is Nadeshiko, who moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi with the hope of seeing Mount Fuji right before her eyes.

On her adventure, she bumps into Rin, who likes to camp by herself. This is the beginning of their friendship and a shared interest in outdoor activities. Along with their friends from the Outdoor Activities Club, they experience the fun of camping, building strong friendships, and creating unforgettable moments beneath the boundless sky.

Fans wanting to watch the series again or for the first time can find the first two seasons on Crunchyroll. While we wait to join Rin and Nadeshiko back at camp, Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 is expected to bring more touching stories and calm, beautiful scenes. It offers viewers a chance to enter a space where the wonders of nature and the value of friendship stand out the most.

