Anime Releasing in April 2024 Featuring Kaiju No 8, Viral Hit and More

April brings in a new slate of shows for the fans and serves as one of the fan-favorite times of the year. And this Summer's lineup seems to be an interesting list. From Kaiju No 8 to Viral Hit, here is a curated list of shows incoming in this month.

April 1, 2024

Shin Yaranai ka (Crunchyroll)

Re:Monster (Crunchyroll)

Train to the End of the World (Crunchyroll)

Gods' Games We Play (Crunchyroll)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (Crunchyroll)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 (Crunchyroll)

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf (Crunchyroll)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases (Crunchyroll)

April 2, 2024

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji

April 3, 2024

Bartender Glass of God (Crunchyroll)

April 4, 2024

Wind Breaker (Crunchyroll)

A Condition Called Love (Crunchyroll)

An Archedemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (Crunchyroll)

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

April 5, 2024

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics

Astro Note

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (Crunchyroll - expected)

Nijiyon Animation 2 (Crunchyroll)

The iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS (Crunchyroll)

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

April 6, 2024

Tonbo!

Yatagarasu

Girls Band Cry

Highspeed Etoile

Tonari no Youkai-san

Mission: Yozakura Family

Himitsu no AiPri

Blue Archive the Animation

The Fable (Hulu)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger (Hulu)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Crunchyroll)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Crunchyroll)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 (Crunchyroll)

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

Vampire Dormitory (Crunchyroll)

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (HIDIVE)

April 7, 2024

Unnamed Memory (Crunchyroll)

April 8, 2024

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (Crunchyroll)

Tadaima, Okaeri (Crunchyroll)

April 9, 2024

Rinkai!

Ryuzoku: The Blazing Dawn

Oblivion Battery (Crunchyroll)

Unnamed Memory (Crunchyroll)

April 10, 2024

Date A Live V (Crunchyroll)

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 (Crunchyroll)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio (Crunchyroll)

Viral Hit (Crunchyroll)

April 12, 2024

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (Crunchyroll)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2) (Crunchyroll)

April 13, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 (Crunchyroll)

April 14, 2024

The New Gate

Whisper Me a Love Song (HIDIVE)

April 19, 2024

Ongoing Crunchyroll Anime telecasts: Case Closed (Saturday, 4:30 am PT) Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Sunday, 1 am PT) Chibi Maruko-chan (Monday, 4 am PT) One Piece (Saturday, 6 pm PT) Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy - Season 2 (Monday, 8 am PT - Dub version on Monday, 12:30 pm PT) Wonderful Precure (Saturday, 5:30 pm PT)



This concludes the list of all the anime releasing in April 2024. As changes and updates come for these shows, we will be sure to update this section accordingly. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for intel like this.

