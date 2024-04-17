Look Back Anime Film Trailer Out; Release Date, Plot And More to Know

The anime film for Look Back, which is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s one-shot manga of the same name, was announced back in February. The first full trailer of the anime movie was just released and showcased the main character Ayumu Fujino and how she struggles to fulfill her dreams of becoming a manga artist and a girl named Kyomoto, who changes her life.

People have been really excited about the movie, mainly because the main manga is written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, known for masterpieces such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch. The trailer was widely praised online as it is quite different from Fujimoto’s usual works but it carries a beautiful art style and an intriguing story of two friends that will win your heart.

Look Back Anime Film: Release date, Cast, and more

The trailer for the upcoming film was released alongside a new key visual and announced that the movie will get its theatrical release in Japan on June 28. The main reason why people are so excited about this announcement is because of how much praise the manga received when it came out in 2021. Not only did the manga have four million reads online within two days of its first digital publication but also sold 73,000 copies of its Tankōbon volume in the first week and more than 80,000 copies in the second week. It also received the 2021 Twitter Japan's Trends Award.

This means that the movie has a lot to live up to. But from the trailer, it seems that it will prove to be as beautiful an experience as the manga was for readers. The movie is being produced by Studio Durian and distributed by Avex Pictures with Kiyotaka Oshiyama directing it. Oshiyama is also serving as the character designer and script writer for the film with Kiyoshi Sameshima as the art director. Haruka Nakamura will be in charge of music for the anime film.

The trailer of the movie also revealed the theme song which is Light Song, by Haruka Nakamura, and sung by Urura. As reported before, the two main voice actors of the upcoming anime movie will be Yuumi Kawai as Fujino and Mizuki Yoshida as Kyomoto.

Look Back Anime Movie expected plot

The story of the Look Back anime focuses on the life of a girl named Ayumu Fujino. In elementary school, she is shown to be a very talented artist who publishes short manga for her school’s newspaper. However, she soon discovers a lonely and introverted girl named Kyomoto who seems to have incredible talent as an artist which even Fujino cannot surpass. Even though she despises Kyomoto at first, the two become friends when she discovers that Kyomoto is actually a huge fan of hers.

The two continue to grow their life together and choose different career paths. However, when a tragedy disrupts their lives, Fujino is left to look back into the life she had lived with Kyomoto and come to terms with it. The story is very moving and beautiful, which is exciting for the audience. The English translation of the manga is available to read on VIZ Media.

