Kaiju No. 8 Anime Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details, Expected Plot & More

The first episode of Kaiju No 8 recently came out and the anime already projects high promise. With an animation style that compliments the gore nature of the series, fans already know that there is a lot more to come in the future for the series. Well, if you are looking for the release schedule of the series and do not hope to miss any more episodes, here is a complete list of when all outings come out, along with their streaming details. Read on.

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Release Schedule

Here is the release order and proper schedule of when the episodes will be coming out:

Episode 1: Saturday, April 13, 2024 (out now)

Episode 2: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Episode 3: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Episode 4: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Episode 5: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Episode 6: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Episode 7: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Episode 8: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Episode 9: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Episode 10: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Episode 11: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Episode 12: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where to Watch and Streaming Details

All of the abovementioned episodes will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. The platform generally offers both free and premium subscription options. In case of any changes in the date and streaming services, we will be sure to update this section accordingly.

What to Expect from Episode 2?

The second episode is in line with a final release date for this week. Thus, this episode is expected to bring Kafka's transformation to the floor. There is a high chance that he is going to escape the hospital along with Ichikawa.

Not only this, but the major choice of joining the Defense Force is also in question. Kafka is expected to analyze all the odds and take a look at what the next steps are going to be for him. With this, it will be interesting to see what the next outing brings to the table. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

