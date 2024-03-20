MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Prepare for the next battle in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles as Wahlberg takes a backseat to Mash and Zero’s upcoming fight in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to stream, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

MASHLE Season 2 Episode 11: release date and streaming details

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 will be available on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at approximately 9:30 AM GMT / 1:30 AM PT / 3:30 AM CT. The exact release times may vary depending on individual time zones.

In Japan, MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will be airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other social channels. Most international fans can watch it on Crunchyroll as well as on Amazon Prime Video, with subtitles provided in Japanese.

Expected plot of MASHLE Season 2 Episode 11

Based on the events of Episode 10, where Wahlberg confronts Innocent Zero in a fierce battle, and Mash rushes to join the fray, MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 is likely to focus on the clash between Mash and Zero. With Wahlberg's fate uncertain after Zero seemingly reversed time to spare both of them, Mash's arrival adds a new dynamic to the conflict.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryoh and Nerey's arrival at Easton Magic Academy hints at a deeper mystery surrounding the time manipulation affecting those with low magical power. Orter's pursuit of Cell War's disappearance and the presence of another Innocent Zero member on the battlefield may lead to further truths and uncover more about Innocent Zero's plans in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11.

MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 recap

Titled Wahlberg Baigan And The Greatest Danger, MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 saw Ryoh and his student companion Nerey arrive at Easton Magic Academy, noticing something amiss within the domain. Ryoh suspects time manipulation, affecting those with low magical power.

Arriving on the battlefield, Ryoh learns of Wahlberg's confrontation with Innocent Zero. Mash and others assist in dealing with zombies and Cell War. Meanwhile, Orter plans to interrogate Cell War, who mysteriously disappears.

Macaron alerts Orter to another potential Innocent Zero member. As Kaldo guards the students, Orter investigates. Meanwhile, Zero battles Wahlberg, impressed by his spatial magic. Using time magic, Zero gains the upper hand, revealing his ego-driven confidence.

Advertisement

In a flashback, Wahlberg reflects on his lonely past and transformation influenced by Adam. Presently, Wahlberg confronts Zero, vowing to protect the weak. Summoning Uranus Inclination, he traps himself and Zero in a dimension.

Despite Zero's time spells, Wahlberg resolves to sacrifice himself to defeat Zero. In a twist, Zero seemingly reverses time, sparing their lives. Before Zero can retaliate, Mash intervenes, as he planned to fight Zero.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Mash’s battles in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 2.