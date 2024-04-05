Mission Yozakura Family Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The anime adaptation of Mission: Yozakura Family is set to premiere this April, as part of the Spring 2024 season. Since its start in 2019, this beloved shonen series has amassed a huge fanbase, and they are all eagerly awaiting the upcoming release. Make sure you mark your calendars for the thrilling debut of Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 1. Keep reading for the release date and more exciting updates!

Mission Yozakura Family Episode 1: release date and where to watch

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 1 is set to premiere on April 7, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The exact release time will naturally vary depending on individual time zones. In Japan, the series will air on MBS, TBS, and its 28 affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site. Additionally, the episode will be available on BS Nippon television a day later. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available for global audiences with English subs on Disney+ and Hulu.

Expected plot of Mission: Yozakura Family

Given that no episodes of Mission: Yozakura Family have aired yet, it's challenging to anticipate the exact pacing of the upcoming adaptation. However, if the anime remains faithful to Hitsuji Gondaira's manga, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 1 will likely delve into the first chapter of the series, which was titled The Cherry Blossom Ring. This episode will serve as an introduction to the primary characters and the central focus of the series—the eccentric Yozakura family, notoriously well-known for their skills in espionage.

Advertisement

At the forefront of the anime’s story will be Taiyo Asano, a high school student plagued by extreme shyness. His sole confidant is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Taiyo soon discovers that Mutsumi hails from the illustrious Yozakura lineage. As Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 1 unfolds, viewers can expect an intriguing blend of mystery and humor as the Yozakura family's secret world is revealed.

Mission: Yozakura Family details and synopsis

Silver Link studios has brought to life the much-awaited Mission: Yozakura Family anime, based on Hitsuji Gondaira's action comedy manga series. First serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2019, the series now has 20 tankobon volumes released by 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating Episode 1 of Mission: Yozakura Family, looking forward to the exciting mix of action and comedy it offers.

Advertisement

According to the official MangaPlus site, Mission: Yozakura Family is introduced as:

“Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Taiyo’s new life in Mission: Yozakura Family.