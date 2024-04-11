My Hero Academia New Movie: Who Is Dark Might? All We Know About the new Villain of BNHA

The next and fourth film installment in the My Hero Academia franchise is My Hero Academia: You’re Next. The movie was announced back in 2023 and will finally be released in Japan On 2nd August, 2024. The animated film will take place after the all-out-war has ravaged the country. A giant mysterious fortress has appeared and started to swallow up towns and people. But when Deku and gang go to fight the threat, they come face to face with a villain that looks just like a young All Might.

Who is Dark Might in the You’re Next movie?

Not a lot is known about the upcoming villain Dark Might as the film will mark his first appearance in the My Hero Academia world. But from what could be seen in the teaser and trailer, the villain looks almost identical to how All Might looked when he was younger.

It also seems that Dark Might is an obsessive fan of All Might, and when the hero battled All for One and said “You’re Next” to everyone, he took his words to heart. He sports the same blonde hair, blue eyes, and costume as All Might. And even though not much about his powers is known, we do know that his arm glows yellow and it allows him increased power, as he was able to stop Midoriya’s kick with his hand.

More details about the You’re Next movie

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth film in the franchise and is coming out on 2nd August, 2024. The movie covers the aftermath of the battle with All for One and how All Might passed the mantle onto Midoriya after his fight. With Japan still reeling from the war and fighting a villain uprising, the movie will show us how Izuku will lead the next age of heroes into the future.

The movie will focus on the students of class 1A including Izuku, Bakugo, Todoroki, Tenya, Ochako, and more. All the voice actors from the series will be returning to voice the characters. The new villain Dark Might, who thought All Might’s words were meant for him instead of Deku, will be voiced by Kenta Miyake. The new trailers also revealed some great action scenes that are coming our way.

