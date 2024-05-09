One Piece Chapter 1114 Full Spoilers: The Truth About Joy Boy Revealed!

With Japan’s Golden Week almost over, the full spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1114 have finally been released. Fans of One Piece can finally dive back into the action on Egghead Island this weekend, especially with Dr. Vegapunk set to unveil the World Government's closely guarded secrets. Here’s everything we know so far about the plot of Chapter 1114 in full detail. Keep reading for the deets.

One Piece Chapter 1114 full spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Wings of Icarus. The cover page of Chapter 1114 displays Kin'emon solemnly entrusting Yasuie's sword to Yamato, urging him to deliver it to the Enma Shrine. A map accompanies the scene, delineating the route Yamato will traverse across Wanokuni. After this, the Chapter 1114 spoilers show a world in chaos, where the gravity of the situation and Dr. Vegapunk’s words settle in as various characters react to the impending catastrophe. The chapter opens with a sense of urgency as the flood, forewarned by Vegapunk, has already begun its relentless advance.

Marines in Marineford are in a state of panic, with Hina among them, while Fleet Admiral Akainu maintains his stoic demeanor, his mind undoubtedly churning with strategies to mitigate the impending catastrophe. In Jaya, pirates laugh mockingly at Vegapunk's words, similar to when they laughed at Luffy in the past.

The One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers weave through various corners of the One Piece world, each grappling with the impending disaster in its own way. At Water Seven, Paulie’s worried gaze hints at the widespread unease gripping the populace. Even within the confines of Impel Down, Donquixote Doflamingo's laughter echoes as he derisively remarks to Magellan about the absurdity of the situation. With a sardonic tone, he jests about the possibility of seeking refuge in a "higher place" should the seas rise by five meters, insinuating the futility of such an action given their current circumstances.

Fishman Island, home to Shirahoshi and Neptune, stands on the precipice of disbelief as the king struggles to come to terms with the unthinkable. In Egghead, Marines react with denial, refusing to accept the grim reality Vegapunk's message heralds. The Gorosei, recognizing the threat posed by Vegapunk's message, opt for a drastic measure, seeking to silence the message at any cost.

However, as Vegapunk's message continues unabated, he delivers a chilling prophecy in the One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers — the recent earthquake and rising sea levels were but a prelude, orchestrated by forces beyond the natural order. With the message having been made before his death, and the earthquake and floods that he predicts having happened some hours ago, the people panic and wonder how he could know. The spoilers then depict islands inundated by rising waters as their inhabitants scramble for survival.

Among the vignettes of impending doom, familiar faces resurface. Tonjit from Long Ring Long Land and Kuzan in Hachinosu make fleeting appearances, their silent presence a testament to the gravity of the situation. On Egghead, Nami's group finds themselves enmeshed in a desperate struggle against Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, a member of the Gorosei. Nami hits Saturn with a lightning bolt and Lilith shoots him with her guns, while Chopper protects Robin using ‘Guard Point.’ Saturn quickly sends them flying, though Robin uses her Devil Fruit powers to save them using a spider web made of her hands.

Saturn's frenzied attempt to silence the broadcast continues, and he runs past the Straw Hat crew before changing back into his human form inside the laboratory. The One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers see the focus shift to the Mother Flame room, where a flame burns within a colossal water tank with the words S-108 and A&Mu inscribed on it. Saturn begins destroying all the Transmission Transponder Snails in the room to stop Vegapunk’s message but to no avail.

In a moment of startling honesty, Vegapunk confesses that he has committed two sins in his pursuit of forbidden knowledge, leading him down a path fraught with peril. He compares himself to Icarus as he states that, in his attempt to provide the world with eternal energy, he flew too close to the sun. As he states this, the chapter depicts a small panel of the Ancient Robot heading somewhere while the Marines attack it but cannot stop it. At Egghead, Gear 5 Luffy, Dorry, and Broggy are seen fleeing from Warcury as Vegapunk’s message continues.

Vegapunk continues with his revelations, bringing up the happenings of the Void Century from 800 and 900 years ago. At Mary Geoise, Imu’s silhouette is depicted. The One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers also depict a few of the Celestial Dragons, of which Saint Shalria claims to have never heard of the Void Century. In a shocking turn of events, Jaguar D. Saul is then seen lying in a forest, his laughter echoing through the trees as he listens to Vegapunk's words.

Meanwhile, in Orange Town, Boodle and Shushu stand with Boodle's granddaughter, their faces serious as they absorb the message. Marguerite and other Kuja tribe members in Amazon Lily are also shown, their expressions grave as they too listen to the broadcast. Vegapunk's voice resonates, confirming his study of the Poneglyphs and the works left behind by the Oharans, despite the World Government's prohibition. He acknowledges this as his second sin, unrepentant for seeking the truth.

The One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers then shift to Vegapunk Edison, visibly damaged after navigating the Frontier Dome defense system. With the control room below, he manipulates the Labo-Phase's cloud, extending the Thousand Sunny towards the sea, setting up their escape route. Usopp's expression brightens as he realizes their plan is taking shape. Continuing his discussion, Vegapunk emphasizes his limited knowledge of the Void Century, refusing to speculate beyond what he knows.

Meanwhile, Gear 5 Luffy launches another attack on Warcury, with Dorry and Brogy warning him of its futility. Vegapunk's voice seems to overlap theirs, revealing the main character of the ancient tale — a man born 900 years ago in a mysterious kingdom. Simultaneously, Luffy's failed attack prompts laughter from Dorry and Brogy as the chapter draws to a close. Vegapunk continues to say that, the man had a stretchy body akin to the legendary Sun God Nika of Elbaf. This figure was known as Joy Boy, and made history as the first pirate.

For more updates on Vegapunk’s message and the truths of the world of One Piece, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

