One Piece Chapter 1111: Dorry-Brogy-Luffy Trio To Face The Gorosei; Release Date, What To Expect And More

As anticipation mounts for the release of One Piece Chapter 1111, fans eagerly await the resolution of the gripping cliffhanger from the previous chapter. Amidst the series' impending hiatus, the fervor for spoilers surrounding the upcoming chapter has intensified.

Fortunately, eager readers have a glimmer of hope as the official MANGA Plus website has unveiled official release details for the forthcoming issue. Here's everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1111.

One Piece Chapter 1111: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1111 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 25, 202,4, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. This means that most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, March 24, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zone differences. Readers can find the upcoming chapter through official channels such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect in One Piece Chapter 1111

Dorry and Brogy have joined Luffy in battle against the remaining Gorosei members, making One Piece Chapter 1111 the chapter where the conflict finally gets to its climax. With his new allies by his side, an unfortunate or unexpected encounter during the fight may see Luffy tap into newfound strength and abilities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk's message should be revealed—at least partially—in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1111, as the seven-minute interval ended in Chapter 1110. While the message may not commence in its entirety this chapter, the countdown's end should undoubtedly see the 'truth of the world' exposed soon.

One Piece Chapter 1110 recap

One Piece Chapter 1110 started with the arrival of the other Gorosei on Egghead Island, prompting reactions from those already present. Meanwhile, back at the Room of Authority in Mariejois, an empty space with a conspicuous magic circle marked the absence of the Gorosei. The spotlight returned to Luffy and the Gorosei as it was revealed that Dr. Vegapunk's message was set to commence in a mere seven minutes.

Introducing the other Gorosei's yokai forms without revealing their Devil Fruits, the chapter showcased Mars as Itsumade, Warcury as Hoki, Nusjuro as Bakotsu, and Ju Peter as the Sand Wyrm. Each form was presented in full detail, without any silhouetting. Nusjuro swiftly initiated a frenzied attack, darting around Egghead Island, slicing and freezing Pacifista units in his wake.

In a daring move, Mars, in his Itsumade form, soared towards the Labo-Phase, aiming to breach its defenses. However, his efforts appeared to be thwarted by the formidable Frontier Dome security measures. Meanwhile, Sanji communicated with Nami and Jinbe, confirming their readiness to flee at a moment's notice. Despite Zoro's ongoing battle with Rob Lucci, Sanji's encouraging words spurred him to aim for a decisive victory against his opponent.

Amidst the chaos, Luffy found himself ensnared by Ju Peter in his Sand Wyrm manifestation. Just as the situation seemed dire, Dorry and Brogy intervened, severing the Sand Wyrm's head and freeing Luffy from its clutches. Joining forces with Luffy, the giants stood ready to confront their adversaries.

Now that the stage is all set for Luffy to go all out against the Gorosei