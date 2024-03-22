One Piece Chapter 1111 Spoilers OUT: The Ancient Robot And Joy Boy; Everything You Need To Know

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers are out, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming issue. Excitement brews as leaks confirm major events, including Zoro defeating Lucci. Excitement mounts among fans as discussions ensue regarding the confirmed events within the chapter. Notably, the spoilers unveil the breach of the Labo-Phase's Frontier Dome defense system and Rob Lucci's incapacitation following Roronoa Zoro's assault. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming chapter’s spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1111 SPOILERS

According to the spoilers leaked online, One Piece Chapter 1111 will be titled The Sun Shield, and begins with a vibrant color spread featuring the Straw Hat crew, Vegapunk, Bonney, and Kuma enjoying french fries atop a group of jellyfish. Vegapunk operates a submarine robot while Bonney appears in her real child form, munching fries with Nami and Chopper.

The chapter kicks off with Mars breaking through the Labo Phase barrier and entering inside. Zoro's battle against Lucci concludes with Lucci immobilized but defiant. Jinbe intervenes, using his new Fishman Karate technique to incapacitate Lucci and carry Zoro away.

Meanwhile, Mars meets with Lucci, who briefs him on Vegapunk's imminent message. Lucci makes a plea to spare Kaku's life, but Mars seems indifferent. As Lucci heads towards the laboratory, he requests Mars's assistance.

Cutting to Luffy's side, he joyously reunites with giants Dorry and Brogy. Curious about Luffy's appearance resembling a god among giants, Luffy remains oblivious. Sanji instructs Dorry and Brogy to take Luffy to the rear of the island while signaling retreat to all giants.

Warcury unleashes a powerful Conqueror Haki roar, causing havoc among Marines and stripping Luffy of his attire. As Warcury attacks, Dorry and Brogy utilize the legendary shield "Svalinn" to defend against Warcury's onslaught. Employing the "Skiljah" technique, they repel Warcury.

Saturn retaliates with venomous explosions, but Luffy deflects them with a conjured baseball bat. The resulting explosion engulfs Saturn, Warcury, and Ju Peter. As they regenerate, Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy flee.

Meanwhile, various groups converge on the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship. Bonney's group encounters Vice Admirals Pomsky, Guillotine, and Redking. Mars locates York and seeks Vegapunk's broadcast room.

Kizaru recuperates on a Marine battleship, refusing treatment. Marines observe a massive presence on Egghead Island's northwest coast— we see an ancient giant robot, seemingly impervious to the fire, murmuring a cryptic apology to someone, “I’m sorry… Joy Boy.”

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the world of One Piece.