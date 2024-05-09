Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 SPOILERS: Kikoru Continues To Outshine Kafka

As the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force exams conclude, Kafka Hibino finds himself facing his critical error: revealing his closely guarded secret to an outsider. With Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 just around the corner, fans a dying to know what happens next as Kafka awaits the outcome – for both the exam and his fate. For those who can’t wait to get in on the action of the upcoming episode, here’s a sneak peek into what’s to come with spoilers from the manga.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 SPOILERS

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will likely see Kafka Hibino, Leno Ichikawa, and their fellow Defense Force recruits awaiting the results of their exams. Kafka nervously anticipates his fate, envisioning himself fighting alongside Mina Ashiro in the Defense Force. His daydream is interrupted when Mina announces Kikoru Shinomiya as an official member of the Defense Force, praising her achievements. While they all praise her for defeating the Honju, Kikoru feels guilty that Kafka didn't pass the exam despite being the one who saved her in the first place. However, she is still confused about Kafka's relation to the Kaiju.

As Kafka sheepishly arrives late to the ceremony, he catches Mina's eye, and a brief moment of connection passes between them. Meanwhile, Soshiro Hoshina reflects on his decision to accept Kafka into the cadet program despite his low scores, driven by suspicions about Kafka's connection to Kaiju No. 8.

Two months later in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5, the recruits will undergo training. Ichikawa will have some significant improvement in his shooting skills and combat power up to 18%, and develop a rivalry with Iharu Furuhashi, the red-haired candidate with a Mohawk. On the other hand, Kikoru demonstrates her exceptional abilities, outperforming her peers with a remarkable combat power percentage of 55%. Kafka, while proud of his own modest progress from 0 to 1%, faces Soshiro's blunt assessment of his abilities: Kafka would get kicked out of the force within three months if there was no improvement.

Later, during a bath, the recruits bond over their motivations for joining the Defense Force, with Kafka revealing his childhood connection to Mina, much to their surprise. As night falls, Soshiro later finds and informs Kafka of an incoming Kaiju attack, and states that this would be his first mission. On the bus to the Kaiju’s location, Kikoru recalls the conversation she had with Kafka about his Kaiju form, pledging to kill him should he ever endanger others. Kafka had agreed to this proposal. In the present, Kikoru watches Kafka who is overwhelmed by nerves, his face betraying his nausea.

At the base, Ichikawa and Kafka are surprised by the size of the Kaiju that they are meant to defeat. Soshiro briefs the recruits on their tasks, emphasizing their duty to neutralize the emerging Kaiju threat. With Mina leading another squad, the rookies focus on eliminating the Yoju under Soshiro's guidance. As they set out on their mission, Kafka talks with Leno, feeling a surge of excitement mixed with apprehension as they confront their first real battle against the Kaiju menace. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will likely end as Kikoru mocks them by running ahead of them.

For more updates on Kafka’s first days as an Anti-Kaiju Defense Force member in the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

