That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6: SPOILERS From The Manga

With That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6’s release just around the corner, fans cannot wait to discover what will happen next as Hinata Sakaguchi approaches Tempest. For fans waiting to get a glimpse into the upcoming episode, keep reading to find out all the spoilers we’ve gathered from the manga.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6 manga spoilers

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6 will be titled Those Approaching and will likely cover That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Chapter 91 to 92. The episode will likely begin with a flashback revealing the assassination of Reyheim by a crusader, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his death. Following this, the episode will transition to Rimuru discussing the construction of Milim's mansion with Geld.

Returning to the present, Rimuru will likely engage Adallman in a conversation about the Western Holy Church of the Holy Empire Lubelius. Adallman will detail his role within the Church and express his disdain for the Seven Days Clergy, attributing Lubelius's choices to their influence. He will provide insights into the Church's structure, including the Temple Knights, the Master Rooks, and the Crusaders, drawing from the information he attained during his time with Clayman. Additionally, Adallman cautions Rimuru about the enlightened Ten Saints, who are among the Rooks and Crusaders.

Diablo's reaction to the news implicating Rimuru in Reyheim's demise will prompt him to investigate the matter in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6. Rimuru, recognizing the potential confrontation with Hinata, decides to enlist Veldora as a backup for Tempest. Reflecting on Shizu's legacy and reluctance to fight Hinata, Rimuru hopes for a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, Hinata and her knights arrive at Blumund and encounter Japanese cuisine, an obvious instance of Rimuru's influence in the region. Hinata observes the prosperity of Blumund and ponders Rimuru's impact on its development.

In the Kingdom of Seltrezzo, a secret meeting takes place between Master Rook Glenda, Granville Rozzo of the Rozzo family, and Damrada, a merchant of the Eastern Empire. They discuss their plan involving Hinata and the threat posed by the Western Holy Church. The Eastern Empire's interest in eliminating Hinata due to the threat posed by the Western Holy Church will be revealed, alongside discussions on the empire's advancement in weaponry.

When questioned by Damrada, Rozzo expresses his desire for Hinata's downfall, considering her too powerful and uncontrollable. It is also revealed that Damrada is part of Cerberus, a secret society ruling the underworld of the Eastern Empire. Glenda expresses her displeasure at Damrada's disrespect for Rozzo.

As Hinata and her knights journey to Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6, they marvel at the advancements and welfare provided by the Jura Tempest Federation. Hinata receives a mana transmission about Battle Sages deployed to Falmuth, prompting Hinata's inquiry to Luise. She ends up losing contact with Luise after discovering that the orders were not from her. Back at Tempest, Rimuru is the one who severed the connection. He realizes Hinata's party is a decoy as he receives reports of Falmuth under attack.

Determined to confront the enemy forces, Rimuru mobilizes his elite forces, Team Reborn, to counter the Church's assault. As Rimuru surveys the battlefield, he encounters Hinata, leading to some misunderstandings between the two. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 6 is expected to conclude with Rimuru and Hinata as they prepare to face off.

For more spoilers and updates on the battle between Rimuru and Hinata in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

