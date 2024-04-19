One Piece Chapter 1112 SPOILERS Out: Dr Vegapunk’s Message To Get Interrupted?

After the mysterious appearance of the ancient robot in the last chapter, fans have been waiting for One Piece Chapter 1112 to drop and reveal what happens next. After a long break, the chapter will be out this week and spoilers have already surfaced online. For those eager to get a sneak peek into the next chapter, keep reading to find out all the spoilers we have.

However, please note that these are unofficial. Head to Shueisha’s MangaPlus site when the chapter is out for the official release.

One Piece Chapter 1112 SPOILERS

According to the spoilers online, One Piece Chapter 1112 will be titled Hard Aspect and opens with a Marine report confirming the defeat of all remaining Pacifistas on Egghead Island. This victory is attributed to, albeit unmentioned, Nusjuro's skills. On the Northeast coast, Franky overpowers Vice Admiral Red King with his signature Strong Right attack, while Bonney swiftly turns Vice Admiral Pomsky into a child before delivering a swift kick, much to Vice Admiral Guillotine's shock.

In the laboratory, York leads Mars to the room broadcasting Vegapunk's message, but Mars's attempt to destroy it proves futile as the broadcast persists. York reveals the true source in One Piece Chapter 1112 spoilers, a new Den Den Mushi called Haishin Den Den Mushi, hidden elsewhere.

Mars plans to obliterate the entire laboratory to eliminate the Haishin Den Den Mushi, but York warns of collateral damage to vital facilities like the Weapon Development Floor and the Power Plant. As they converse, Mars senses a mysterious voice emanating from Punk Records, prompting him to investigate further.

Elsewhere, Kaku, now conscious, confronts Stussy about her loyalty to the Straw Hat crew after betraying Cipher Pol for them. Stussy asserts her commitment to shutting down Frontier Dome while the Straw Hats escape. In the Sunny, Usopp prepares a Coup de Burst, but without Vega Force 01, their escape is hindered. Edison volunteers to breach the barrier, embarking on a daring mission in One Piece Chapter 1112 spoilers.

Back to where Luffy is, Ju Peter's suction threatens Luffy's group, prompting Luffy's unconventional response: kicking an entire building into Ju Peter's mouth. Exhausted, Luffy reverts to his aged form until Brogy offers him Elbaf's special emergency food, Hákarl, which revitalizes him. Warcury pursues them relentlessly, forcing Luffy to attack with Gomu Gomu no Red Roc, only to injure himself against Warcury's incredible defense.

Meanwhile, Nami's group is targeted by Saturn as he ascends to the clouds. Bonney's group faces the ominous appearance of Nusjuro who has swiftly taken down a giant in One Piece Chapter 1112 spoilers. At Punk Records, Mars discovers the Haishin Den Den Mushi and confronts Vegapunk's message, but an ominous sound interrupts his discovery, signaling a looming threat.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates and spoilers from the Grand Line in One Piece.