One Piece: Eiichiro Oda Releases The Oldest OP Character Sketches; THIS Was Luffy's Weapon

Post the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda announced a three-week hiatus from work. It is the first time since the hiatus that the author has released some interesting work for the fans. Apart from the chapters in line next, he also brought a blast from the past. These were the character visuals from the initial days of One Piece. Take a look at some of the oldest One Piece from Oda.

Eiichiro Oda Brings Forth Oldest Luffy's Character Design

The official Twitter, now X, account of Eiichiro Oda Staff published a series of pictures this week. The images depicted the oldest character designs of One Piece characters including Luffy, Nami, and the rest of the team. Here, fans can see that Luffy was supposed to be much like his contemporaries with a weapon. The stick on his back seems to be some kind of spear.

Meanwhile, the rest of the teammates also look designed in a similar manner that is variance from the One Piece that fans know of today. It is explained in the tweet that these images are to be added to the upcoming DVD and guidebook edition of the Monsters Anime. This is one of Oda's earlier works that is to go on sale very soon.

More About Oda's Next Releases

It is also explained in the series of tweets that the Blu-ray for Monsters will contain an exclusive conversation between Oda and the first editor of the series. This will be a book of unpublished stories. In addition to this, Sunghoo Park, the creator of Monster, shall also feature in the Blu-ray for an interview.

As of the time of writing, the One Piece manga is about to finish its three-week hiatus. Oda confirmed in his last update that he was taking a break for some time in order to take care of his wellness. “And while it does have to do with my body, consider this a type of scheduled maintenance rather than anything else,” Eiichiro Oda had mentioned in his last note to the fans.

