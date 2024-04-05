One Piece Episode 1100: Rob Lucci Vs Luffy; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The rematch between Monkey D. Luffy and Rob Lucci is finally here, setting high expectations for the upcoming One Piece Episode 1100. Atlas’s fall has rendered Luffy enraged, and Lucci must now face Luffy’s wrath. Don’t miss what happens next in One Piece Episode 1100, so keep reading to find out the release date, streaming details, and more.

One Piece Episode 1100: Release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1100 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9:30 am JST, as confirmed by the series' official Twitter/X account. For international fans, the release time varies, with some regions experiencing a Saturday night release window and the majority seeing the episode become available on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1100 on platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix after its initial airing in Japan. Netflix currently streams the Egghead arc in tandem with its release in Japan, providing access to the latest episodes.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1100

In One Piece Episode 1100, the highly sought-after rematch between Lucci and Luffy will finally take place, where they will unleash their transformed Devil Fruit. As their battle reaches its climax, fans witness the true extent of CP0's force and their cunning plan to deal with the remaining Seraphim models.

With S-Bear under Sentomaru’s control, CP0 will likely leverage its power to coerce the other Seraphim models to comply with their commands. Amidst the escalating conflict in One Piece 1100, the trailer for the episode suggests that Fleet Admiral Akainu and Admiral Borsalino will arrive on Egghead Island shortly.

One Piece Episode 1099 recap

One Piece Episode 1099 begins with Lucci's persistence to enter Egghead, despite being denied access. Determined, he resorts to force, commanding his agents to abandon their ship. Utilizing S-Bear's ability, they are transported directly into Fabiriophase, leaving their ship to be destroyed by the Sea Beast Weapons. This bold move catches the attention of the locals, prompting Shaka to order an evacuation and deploy three Seraphims: S-Hawk, S-Snake, and S-Shark, all under Sentomaru's command.

As chaos ensues, Kaku attempts to ascend to the Labophase using Geppo, only to be met with a barrage of automated lasers that thwart his progress. Shaka, recognizing the imminent danger, orders Atlas to retreat to headquarters, doubting her ability to defeat the intruders. However, Atlas disobeys his command and launches an attack on Lucci. Despite her efforts, Lucci effortlessly dodges her punch and retaliates with Rokuogan, delivering a devastating blow that renders Atlas unconscious.

Meanwhile, Luffy's group engages in a conversation with Vegapunk, who requests Luffy's assistance in locating the vacuum rocket to transport the still-unconscious Bonney to the Labophase. Amidst their hurried journey, they unexpectedly encounter Lucci and the CP0 agents, and find Atlas in her unconscious state.

Stussy, recognizing the volatile situation, advises Lucci against engaging Luffy without explicit orders. Luffy, fueled by the rage of witnessing Atlas's critical condition, boldly declares battle against Lucci and his cohorts, setting the stage for an intense confrontation.

Chaos has arrived on the peaceful Egghead, with Lucci's brazen intrusion sparking a clash between the Straw Hat Pirates and CP0.

Chaos has arrived on the peaceful Egghead, with Lucci's brazen intrusion sparking a clash between the Straw Hat Pirates and CP0.