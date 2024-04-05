One Piece Episode 1100 SPOILERS: Luffy VS Lucci; Find Out Who Will Win The Battle

Luffy has officially decided to fight Rob Lucci, and the upcoming One Piece Episode 1100 will finally show the long-awaited rematch between the two adversaries. For those unable to wait for the episode’s release, here are all the spoilers from the manga we have.

One Piece Episode 1100: spoilers from the manga

In the previous episode, after entrusting Bonney to Jinbe's care, Luffy rushes to Atlas's fallen form in disbelief. Rob Lucci confronts Luffy, warning him to stay away from Government matters, but Luffy defends Atlas's kindness. One Piece Episode 1100 will focus on the ensuing fight between the two.

Meanwhile, at Marine Headquarters, Sakazuki learns that the Straw Hat Pirates are on Egghead, suspecting Vegapunk's involvement. Kizaru is dispatched to Egghead, and Sakazuki orders Lucci not to engage the Straw Hat Pirates.

Despite the directive, Lucci, intimidated by Luffy's strength, challenges him. As their battle ensues, onlookers seek shelter, while Vegapunk's Satellites and the Straw Hat Pirates observe from Labophase. Vegapunk reveals that both Luffy and Lucci have entered their awakened forms, with Lucci's transformation affecting his personality due to the Devil Fruit. Vegapunk identifies Luffy's form as resembling an ancient god, the Sun God Nika, whose existence was erased from history but is remembered through people's desires.

Vegapunk expounds on Devil Fruits as manifestations of people's desires, explaining why Devil Fruit users can't swim. Meanwhile, Luffy and Lucci's fight intensifies, resembling Luffy's battle with Kaidou. Sentomaru arrives, inquiring about CP0's presence, and learns of their hostile intent toward Vegapunk. Despite reluctance, Sentomaru vows to oppose CP0, invoking Vegapunk's past kindness. As Sentomaru engages CP0, Luffy unleashes a powerful attack, Gomu Gomu no Mogura Pistol, injuring Lucci.

Sentomaru coordinates the Straw Hat Pirates' relocation to the Frontier Dome, while Luffy resolves to escort Vegapunk off the island. However, Lucci incapacitates Sentomaru, aiming to seize control of the Seraphim. Luffy intervenes, confronting Lucci with Gomu Gomu no Dawn Whip. Meanwhile, Vegapunk elaborates on his creation of the Seraphim, powerful beings with replicated Devil Fruit powers. Witnessing the Seraphim's might, Franky and the crew express concern over their potential threat.

As Luffy battles Lucci using new techniques like Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket, the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to ascend to Labophase. S-Snake assists them, earning Jinbe's gratitude. However, Lucci's relentless assault persists, leading to another clash with Luffy. Amidst the chaos, the crew faces the daunting reality of Vegapunk's creations and their implications for the world.

