One Punch Man Live-Action Brings Writers From Rick and Morty; All To Know About the Venture

This week, the makers of One Punch Man brought in one of the most important pieces of updates on the live-action. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the writers of Rick and Morty will be joining the team for the new venture. With this, a lot of excitement and speculation seems to have surrounded the news update. Here is all you need to know about the latest piece of news.

One Punch Man Live-Action: New Writers Join

Since the upcoming One Punch Man Live-Action is under the umbrella of Sony, familiar writers from the world of animated series have joined the series. It was mentioned in the update that Sony has welcomed new writers Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell from Rick and Morty. With Justin Lin still set to direct, the script undergoes rewrites.

Production Updates on the Live-Action

First announced on April 21, 2020, the OPM live-action was an ambitious venture that had all the eyes on it. However, it took a considerably longer time for the makers to bring other updates to the floors. After the announcement, it is only now in 2024 that another piece of update about the team of the project has come to light.

With Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell on board, a Western touch can be expected in the upcoming OPM version. Other updates on the live-action include the signing of writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, with Avi Arad onboard as producer. Additionally, on June 13, 2022, Justin Lin was announced as the film's director and co-producer, signaling the start of production later in the year.

Other than this, the cast updates and plot details are yet to be mentioned in the public domain. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

