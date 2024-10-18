One-Punch Man Season 3 May Arrive in 2025, Hints Social Media Leak

The wait for One-Punch Man Season 3 might be ending soon, with recent hints suggesting that the long-awaited season will arrive in 2025. Fans have been eagerly waiting since the second season wrapped up in 2019, leaving a five-year gap between seasons. Although there has been no official confirmation of the release date, recent activity on social media has fueled speculation that the anime might return next year.

According to reports, a One-Punch Man fan on social media shared that the third season is expected to be released in 2025, as per Comicbook. The tweet caught attention when it was retweeted by Yusuke Murata, the artist behind the One-Punch Man manga. This retweet has led fans to believe that the release window might indeed be 2025, although no specific date has been confirmed.

In the first two seasons of One-Punch Man, viewers followed the journey of Saitama, an ordinary man who became the universe’s most powerful being through simple training routines like push-ups and jogging. His power is so immense that he defeats all enemies with just a single punch, leading him to grow bored of his strength. The second season introduced the Monster Association, a group of powerful villains aiming to take over the world, and Garou, a hero-hunter who joined forces with them. The last episode saw Garou being captured by a monster, while the Hero Association continued to fight the growing threat.

While fans await the third season, they can keep up with Saitama’s adventures through the One-Punch Man manga, which has already moved past the events of the Monster Association arc, and the webcomic created by ONE, the original creator of One-Punch Man. The story continues to expand as Saitama seeks a worthy opponent who can withstand his punches.

In addition to the anime, a live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man is also in development by Sony Pictures. Dan Harmon, known for his work on Community, will be involved in writing the script, and Justin Lin, the director of several Fast and Furious films, is set to direct. With anime adaptations becoming more popular, the live-action One-Punch Man movie could attract a lot of attention.

