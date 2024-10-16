Invincible Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Schedule, Teaser & All We Know So Far

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the highly anticipated third season of the animated superhero series Invincible will not have any midseason breaks. This news comes as a relief to fans who were frustrated with the long gap between the first and second halves of Season 2. The new season is set to begin with Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 on February 6, 2025, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Invincible, based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, follows Mark Grayson, a young superhero who grapples with the challenges of having immense powers and a complicated relationship with his father, Omni-Man. In the last season, Mark faced dangerous threats, including the villain Angstrom Levy, who blamed Mark for a failed experiment. Levy gained the ability to travel through the multiverse but was left scarred. In their battle, Mark unleashed his fury and seemingly killed him.

The second season also saw Mark’s father, Nolan (Omni-Man), begin a new life on an alien planet where he had a second son, Oliver. However, Nolan was captured by the Viltrumites, and Mark brought Oliver back to Earth, hinting that Nolan may return to the light side despite his dark past.

One of the biggest complaints from fans regarding Season 2 was the long midseason break that interrupted the story’s momentum. Amazon has addressed this concern by promising that Season 3 will not have any interruptions, providing viewers with a smooth and consistent weekly viewing experience.

The newly released teaser video highlights a conversation between Mark and Cecil at a diner, poking fun at the previous midseason break while hinting at more conflicts between the two characters. Cecil and Mark have worked together to save the world, but their differing views on how to protect it have caused tension.

In Season 3, viewers can expect Mark to don a new, darker costume, moving away from his original yellow and blue outfit. Without revealing too much, the season is expected to introduce a major new villain from the comics named Conquest, who will bring significant challenges to Mark’s life.

Invincible Season 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025, with new episodes airing every week without any midseason breaks. Fans can look forward to more intense action and character development as Mark Grayson continues his superhero journey.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

