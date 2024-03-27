Peruvian Artists Unveil Massive Mural To Honor Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama; Deets Inside

Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of death

After the sudden death of Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama on 1st March, a lot of DBZ fans from across the world have paid their tribute to the legendary artist. A group of about 40 artists from Lima, Peru, made a massive commemorative mural for the artist which featured many iconic characters from the manga from the beginning up until the current arc.

The massive Dragon Ball Z wall mural has attracted a lot of attention

A French outlet named Catsuka, which is primarily dedicated to animation, covered the beautiful mural on their YouTube channel. The idea of this mural was of a Peruvian graffiti artist named Peko who is part of the NFS crew. After he requested other artists to join in on his venture, more than 45 artists from all over Lima came through to help him create this massive project dedicated to Toriyama.

The wall, which is about six meters high and 110 meters long, was completely covered in gorgeous artwork from all of these artists who decorated the wall with more than 70 characters from the DBZ universe. These characters included Goku, Gohan Piccolo, Bulma, and many others. It also featured a beautifully detailed monochrome portrait of Akira Toriyama himself, surrounded by all the characters painted with vibrant colors. This is surely one of the most beautiful tributes that has been paid to the artist.

Many others have also paid their tribute to the great artist

Akira Toriyama’s death caused by an acute subdural hematoma came as a devastating shock to the millions of his fans across the globe. Celebrities who are fans of Dragon Ball Z all paid tribute to the man known as the Father of Modern Shonen. Naruto’s creator Masashi Kishimoto and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda both mourned the loss of the great man and many football clubs across the globe also shared their grief over social media platforms.

Archie Comics honored Toriyama by releasing a crossover illustration with Archie and Goku while Toonami aired a four-hour-long marathon of Dragon Ball Z Kai. Many YouTubers, footballers, and people from all walks of life mourned the loss of Akira Toriyama as his creation Dragon Ball Z was a huge part of millions of people growing up.

