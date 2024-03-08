'You will be missed': Tributes pour in as Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Renowned manga creator Akira Toriyama, known for Dragon Ball, dies at 68. Fans worldwide mourn his loss and celebrate his legacy.

Akira Toriyama, best known as the mastermind behind the iconic Dragon Ball series, has passed away at the age of 68. The news of his demise was confirmed by his studio, citing acute subdural hematoma as the cause of death.

Toriyama's legacy is etched deeply into the realms of pop culture, with Dragon Ball standing as one of the most influential and best-selling manga series of all time. Since its debut in 1984, the saga has captivated audiences worldwide, spawning animated adaptations, films, and a dedicated fanbase.

Fans Mourn the Passing of a Legend

Despite his untimely passing, Toriyama leaves behind an indelible mark on the world of manga and entertainment. His studio expressed sorrow over his departure, highlighting his unfinished projects and the profound impact of his creations on global culture.




Fans from across the globe have poured out their condolences on social media platforms, expressing gratitude for Toriyama's contributions to their lives. Messages of appreciation and remembrance flooded online communities, underscoring the profound influence Dragon Ball had on countless individuals.


