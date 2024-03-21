Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Game: New Trailer Out; Combat, New Characters & More to Know

Bandai Namco Entertainment has unveiled a brand new trailer and a 13-minute gameplay video for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the upcoming multiplayer 3D anime game is the latest addition to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. While no release date has been fixed yet, the gameplay video provides a first glimpse into characters, combat styles, and other elements of the game. Alongside the exciting videos, 11 new playable characters have also been revealed.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero new trailer reveals new characters

Bandai Namco America released a trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which is new game in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise. The newly announced playable characters include;

Super Trunks

Dyspo

Kakunsa

Master Roshi (Max Power)

Nappa

Burter

Toppo

Jeice

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

HIT

The first 24 announced characters include Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but does not yet have a release date. The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

Advertisement

The second game, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 was launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 was launched for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The most recent game in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team, launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

A brief about the Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero game

The Dragon Ball video games are based on the manga series of the same name created by Akira Toriyama. From 1990, these games were released under the Dragon Ball Z banner, after the second anime television series. The games are of various genres, most prominently fighting games, role-playing games, and platform games, all featuring a varying roster of characters as depicted in the original series.

Toriyama himself personally designed some of the video game original characters, such as Android 21 for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mira and Towa for Dragon Ball Online, and Bonyū for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Dragon Ball games have been primarily released in Japan since 1986, with the majority of them being produced by Bandai. Games from the 16-bit and 32-bit eras were localized and released in France, Spain, Portugal, and other European countries due of the strong following the series already had in those countries.

Up until 1994, with the exception of Dragon Ball: Shenlong no Nazo which was released as Dragon Power, and was graphically altered, no games were localized for the North American market.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

Advertisement

Sparking! Zero will feature 164 characters, surpassing Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3. The game keeps the core mechanics of the series, but new ones are added to better express the high-speed and authentic battles;

Skill Count - A number that rises as you execute moves during the battle and is then spent to trigger special abilities.

Short Dash - A technique that lets you move at lightning speed. This change opens up more possibilities such as dodging an opponent's attack with a short dash, unleashing a charged attack or even a Ki Blast while moving, or linking to a dragon dash to pull off a huge move in one go.

Revenge Counter - A technique that lets you strike back while absorbing an opponent's attack. It is an action that enables high-speed attack and defense as seen in the original story where characters can launch an attack even while being hit.

Super Perception - A counter command that lets you counterattack in anticipation of various attacks, even Ki Wave types of blast.

Vanishing Assaults - A technique that lets you approach an opponent instantly and pounce.

ALSO READ: I Parry Everything Anime: Release Window, Cast And More Revealed In First Promo Video